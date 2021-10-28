This is a great free PS Plus game for November





There are many different types of free PS Plus games for November.

Credit: THQ Nordic

Sony today announced the Free PlayStation Plus game for November. The day after the announcement was due to arrive. I suspect it was postponed due to the State Of Play live stream, but I’m not sure about that.

In any case, I knew what the November lineup consisted of and the leak was correct, but yesterday’s leak excluded two games.

This is probably the best month for PS Plus subscribers for a very long time, just because this month offers a total of six games instead of three. Note that three of the six games are PSVR virtual reality titles, excluding a significant portion of PS Plus subscribers.

Still, it’s not a bad month. Let’s see what works well next week when these are released.

Knockout City (PS5 / PS4)

This is basically a high tech and futuristic PvP dodgeball game. Players can also throw the ball at each other to win and roll themselves up into the ball for their teammates to throw. I’ve never played tons, but it’s pretty fun.

First class trouble (PS5 / PS4)

It’s kind of like Among Us, but with a more realistic art style and presentation. Six players play online together on a spaceship. Four of them are residents trying to stop malicious AI. The other two are Personoids who try to thwart their efforts. Teamwork is essential, but I don’t know who to trust.

Kingdoms of Amarule Rerecawning (PS4)

The original Kingdoms Of Amalur appeared around the same time as Skyrim, but didn’t get the game’s popularity or criticism. This is part of a larger project by former baseball player Curt Schilling, with top talents such as cartoonist and toy maker Todd McFarlane and Forgotten Realms fantasy writer RA Salvatore (interviewed at the time). had.

The game was decent after a few iterations, but a big controversy involving developer 38 Studios completely overshadowed it, and plans for MMOs and other franchise spin-offs suddenly stopped.

The Re-Reckoning version is a remaster of THQ Nordic, the game publisher equivalent to Island Of Lost Toys. I highly recommend you to give it a try. Not perfect, but not bad.

Persistence (PSVR)

I’ve never heard of this game until today, but it sounds pretty cool. The official description is as follows:

Encouraged by the relentless pull of a black hole, the crew has turned into a horrifying and murderous anomaly, leaving it to you, a clone of the guard Zimri Eder, to save the ship and jump to Earth.

A brutal VRSF stealth, horror and roguelike game. Featuring dozens of upgradeable gear and weapons, it may be long enough to survive The Persistence.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PSVR)

Not only one of the best walking dead games, but one of my favorite virtual reality games to date, The Walking Dead: Saints & Thinners is a must-see for anyone interested in VR. Great graphics and compelling stories, and some of the best VR battles out there, all collude to immerse you in the zombie apocalypse in ways that most other games couldn’t achieve. A real jewel for PSVR / PS Plus subscribers.

Until you fall (PSVR)

Virtual reality sword fighting game. A hack and slash rogue light that requires physical activity during play. This sounds like what my 11 year old really likes, and it would be fun to see me play with others. Nothing is exactly like watching people fly around for cheap entertainment on a VR headset. I’ve never played this, but it’s cool!

Free games for October will be available for download until Monday, November 1st. Please see this lineup.

November titles other than VR will be available until Monday, December 6th. All three PSVR games will be available until Monday, January 3rd, so it will take some time.

What do you think about this lineup? I know it’s not perfect and weighs heavily on the PSVR owners, but I have two PS5 titles and all the games are at least decent. Please let us know on Twitter or Facebook.

What do you think about this lineup? I know it's not perfect and weighs heavily on the PSVR owners, but I have two PS5 titles and all the games are at least decent. Please let us know on Twitter or Facebook.

