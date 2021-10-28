Leak reveals Valkyrae’s thoughts on RFLCT





Valkyrae has not yet been released from the RFLCT skin care controversy. The new skin care brand by Ideavation Labs is in dire straits after making suspicious claims about the effects of artificial blue light on the skin. Yesterday, variety streamer Atrioc accidentally leaked a private DM between Valkyrae and Twitch’s personality Ludwig.

Atrioc is using Ludwig’s computer during the Twitch Rivals stream and has revealed Ludwig’s Discord app that displays a message between Ludwig and Valkyrae. At the time of the leak, Ludwig was hosting a Fall Guys tournament with a $ 50,000 prize pool. Many top streamers such as xQc, Sykkuno, BrookeAB, MoistCr1TiKaL participated.

Screenshots via Atrioc on Twitch

The DM leaked between Valkyrae and Ludwig only appeared on the screen for a brief moment, but it was shown to be sufficient to reveal Valkyrae’s thoughts on the ongoing controversy. Valkyrae told Ludwig that he trusts his team and believes in the research he has shown. This is the emotion I emphasized in the YouTube stream on October 23rd. Ludwig sympathized with Valkyrae’s situation and shared his thoughts on RFLCT maker Ideavation Labs.

“They play long games and feel like they don’t want to show their research, but they want to take advantage of your reputation and be able to sell their products in the short term. This is crap for you. “Ludwig said. ..

Ideavation Labs refused to publish the study, and many began to believe that the study might be unreliable or inadequate.

Valkyrae revealed that ULTA, a leading US cosmetology distributor, has invested $ 4 million to carry RF LCT lines in stores nationwide. She argued that if ULTA was willing to invest in the brand, it would have to believe in the secret research of Ideavation Labs. Not surprisingly, Valkyrae is still dissatisfied with RFLCT.

“If the study isn’t published, this will ruin my brand,” she told Ludwig. “I needed to publish it … I should have asked more. I just thought it was obvious there.”

Valkyrae continues to defeat himself in the message, saying “accept the life of a scammer.” But, at least unintentionally, she didn’t fool the audience. Given her genuine belief in secret research, she may have been a victim herself.

In the future, Valkyrae wants to abandon its partnership with RFLCT and terminate the contract.

“They hate me leaving the contract,” she said. “But I have hope because it looks possible.” Valkyrae is greatly affected by revealing that he may not have signed one of the contracts in the RFLCT contract. You may be able to finish without.

Valkyrae had planned to issue a statement, but revealed that the PR and legal team involved in the brand transaction had asked her to say disagreement. She quoted an example statement. “I’m still using RFLCT products, but I hope it’s the best for this passionate team.”

“Psychopathic LOLOL,” Ludwig replied.

