Pokmon Caf Remix is ​​now available on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android





Pokmon Caf Remix, a major update to Pokmon Caf Mix, is now available for download to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play.

Pokemon Cafe Mix was originally released in June 2020. The game, where the trainer owns the cafe and all employees and customers are Pokemon, was updated to add regular new orders, Pokemon, and more. But today’s 2.0 update brings a lot to the game, including new puzzle elements, dress-up options, Pokemon, and more.

The official announcement of the changes accompanying the update arrived last week. Here’s what you can expect from the update:

New game mode Pokemon visit mode (main order)

Players can prepare drinks and dishes by completing puzzles for Pokemon customers who visit the cafe. You can choose which visiting Pokemon player you want to order from and use the golden acorns to attract a variety of customers.

Players can also offer a heap to help Pokemon to get a bonus friendship level when completing an order, and can also offer additional orders to customers who have previously placed an order.

The old Pokemon invitation system will be abolished. Players who have completed all main orders from previous versions can continue to play Master Cafe Mode.

Past order mode

Pokemon Visiting Mode can be played again after completion. For example, a player who clears an order with 1 star can retry to get 3 stars. Retrying past orders will add the star difference earned to the Pokemon customer friendship level offered during this re-challenge.

Menu development mode

Once the staff’s Pokemon and their levels meet certain conditions, players will be able to develop new menu items. In menu development, players complete the puzzle by assigning Pokemon that meet the criteria for new menu items as leaders.

Training mode

It is now possible to level up the Pokemon of individual staff in training mode. As players level up their staff, Pokemon will be able to tackle puzzles in their favor and develop new menu items.

Reorder mode

The main orders so far have been additional orders, allowing players to play up to order number 1,200. It is possible to raise the friendship level of Pokumon even in this mode.

There are also special rewards for completing certain orders. The rewards are:

Order No. 100: Charmander Order No. 600: Chef Caucasian and Pikachu Order No. 1,200: Chef Caucasian and Lucario

New elements such as special gimmicks are available for reorders.

Puzzle renewal 3-layer puzzle clear system

Both Pokemon Visiting Mode and Training Mode puzzles have 3 levels of difficulty. The first tier puzzles are less difficult than they were before the update, but the third tier puzzles are more difficult to complete.

Special gimmick

Every Pokemon has a special gimmick that helps you complete the puzzle. This includes the ability to clear certain gimmicks that appear in the puzzle in a single shot. The higher the level of Pokumon, the stronger its ability and the easier it is to complete the stage.

Can be combined with a megaphone

The megaphones displayed on Cheer Rush are turned on and you can combine up to 4 megaphones in one move. The strength and direction of the effect depends on the combination of megaphones used.

New Pokemon and Costumes New Event

After this major update, many events will take place, bringing many new Pokemon with new abilities to the cafe.

New costume

As the staff Pokemon level up, you can get costumes of various colors.

Players can also get a variety of costumes during the event, or by purchasing a Premium Pass or Pokemon Costume Pack.

Stamina system

The item used for ordering (puzzle) changes from heart to stamina. This will cause the player to run out of stamina before the order begins, rather than successfully completing the order. This makes important changes to the system.

It used to take 30 minutes to recover one heart, but now it takes 15 minutes to recover one stamina unit. Other than waiting for stamina to recover, there are other ways to recover and gain stamina: Time-based stamina will be added as an item (when used, stamina will not be consumed for 30 minutes). Team members can send stamina to each other. (There is a daily limit on the amount of stamina you can transfer).

Now is a good time to come back or start playing Pokemon Cafe Remix, a super casual and cute Pokemon game.

