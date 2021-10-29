Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Appears in Oculus Quest 2 VR





Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, a masterpiece from the PlayStation 2 era, will be released in the virtual reality of Oculus Quest 2 announced at Connect 2021 on Thursday. Grand Theft Auto: The version built for VR in San Andreas has no release date, but the project has been created over the years and we can expect more port details in the future.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg described GTA: San Andreas’ VR Take as a whole new way to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality.

San Andreas is an open-world action-adventure where the protagonist Carl Johnson returns to Grove Street, but his hometown is now in turmoil. CJ got stuck and decided to help the recovery of Globe Street. This, of course, leads to organized crime, vehicle theft, and shootouts with rival gangs.

This is not the first classic console video game ported to Quest 2. Capcom, Oculus Studios and Armature Studio have co-developed the Oculus Quest 2 version of Resident Evil 4. This is now a first person game for virtual reality. Major changes may have been made to San Andreas to ensure that the game works within the limits of the VR headset.

Rockstar Games, the developer of Grand Theft Auto, will also release Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy-the definitive edition in November, including Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City, as well as San Andreas. Remastering includes new textures, weather systems, environments, UI upgrades, and other enhancements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22751026/grand-theft-auto-san-andreas-vr-oculus-quest-2-facebook The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos