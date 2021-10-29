MetaMaterials share skyrocketed after Facebook renamed Meta





On October 28, 2021, at headquarters in Menlo Park, California, you’ll see the signature of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook.

Carlos Barrier | Reuters

Metamaterials surged late Thursday. This is for the same reason that Zoom Technologies rebounded in 2019 and Signal Advance surged in January. The name is everything.

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that his company would be called Meta. The official company name is Meta Platforms, and from December 1st, the shares will be traded under the ticker symbol MVRS.

Metamaterials have nothing to do with Facebook. According to the company’s website, the company’s technology is used in Canada for purposes such as “transparently blocking light of a particular color or heating car windows invisibly.” It is a materials science company.

Sometimes investors don’t know or really care.

After the closing of regular trading on Thursday, stocks of metamaterials traded on the ticker symbol MMAT surged 25% after rising 4.8% during market time. At this rally, the company’s value is just over $ 1.5 billion, just a small part of the company’s value, formerly known as Facebook.

George Palikaras, CEO of MetaMaterials, tweeted Thursday, “I really want to welcome @Facebook to #metaverse.”

Headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada’s easternmost point, Metamaterials is approximately 3,800 miles from Zuckerberg’s company in Silicon Valley. According to the website, Paris Crow has a PhD in metamaterials.

In an email to CNBC, Paris Karas said, “I love AR VR and metaverse space and provide the best metamaterials to enable commercial success. Software and hardware innovation will be important. Probably. ” Next week, Facebook Reality Labs will join us in an online panel on the future of augmented reality eyewear.

This isn’t the first time a company has come together based on its name.

In April 2019, a small Chinese wireless carrier named Zoom Technologies shot more than 80%. Pop has arrived, just as the much-talked-about video chat app Zoom Video Communications debuted on Nasdaq.

Clubhouse Media hasn’t changed anything in public relations, advertising and media distribution companies, but more than doubled during the day on February 1. Rather, investors were paying attention to Clubhouse, a social audio app that was exploding in the areas of technology and entertainment. Tesla CEO Elon Musk told Twitter followers the day before, “I’m at the clubhouse tonight at 10 pm Los Angeles time.”

And in January of this year, an ambiguous company called Signal Advance, small enough to trade over-the-counter, soared 1,100% after Musk advertised a very different Signal to his followers as well.

Musk tweeted, “Use Signal.” It refers to encrypted messaging apps that work in place of text messaging apps, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Apple’s siMessage service.

Signal needed to make it clear to users and investors that it was neither Signal Advance nor a for-profit company.

Stock Selection and Investment Trends from CNBC Pro:

“I understand that people want to invest in Signal’s record growth, but this isn’t us,” Signal tweeted. “We are an independent 501c3 and our only investment is in your privacy.”

Traders can ride these moves and make quick money, but the rally doesn’t tend to continue. Signal Advance returned to trading at 79 cents, down 99% from its January high of $ 15.80. Clubhouse Media closed at $ 1.15 on Thursday, down 94% from its $ 17.99 high after Musk’s tweet. By the end of the day’s trading, Zoom Technologies had sold off almost all of the profits from that big move.

MetaMaterials have already experienced what so-called meme stocks are, trading on the basis of internet chatter and Reddit-fueled momentum. Stocks traded as high as $ 18.40 on June 21, up 58% that day. Over 200 million shares have been replaced compared to the recent less than 10 million normal days per day.

Despite Thursday’s aftermarket surge, metamaterials are 69% below the June 21 closing price.

See: Facebook will be meta

