Amazon has been offering free games as part of a paid prime membership for some time, but it’s rarely better than this. After a strong lineup last month, the service doubled in November to nine more, just in time for the Tomb Raiders birthday.

Amazon Prime game rewards for November include Transcendental Thriller Control: Ultimate Edition, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Rise of the Tomb Raider. The final reward will arrive as part of the Square Enix 25th Anniversary of the series. In connection with making the second game of the Reboot Trilogy free, we ported Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light in the 2010s and Lara Croft and Temple of Osiris in the 2014s to Switch in 2022.

In the meantime, here’s a complete list of November prime games:

Rogue HeroesLiberatedPuzzle Agent 2Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter BAFL-Brakes Are For LosersSecret Files: Sam PetersRise of the Tomb RaiderDragon Age: InquisitionControl: Ultimate Edition

Read more: The greatest threat to Amazon is human well-being

If you haven’t used Amazon Primes free games before, charge them before you run out of time to get the associated PC storefront redemption code. Unfortunately, yes, for Dragon Age: Inquisition, the blockbuster bioware RPG of the 2014s, that means you need to back up and open EAs Origin. If you, like me, were anxious to return to Tedas after abandoning Tedas many years ago, that’s a small price to pay.

This also means that there is no reason not to give the Control rotation as long as the PC can handle it. The Ultimate Edition comes with all the DLC, and each DLC is excellent in its own right, turning an eerie main Metroidvania-like campaign into an even wider story of conspiracy and fun superpowers. Rise of the Tomb Raider, on the other hand, doesn’t need to be introduced, but can only be billed until November 14.

