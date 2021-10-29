Latest COVID Updates and Health News: October 26, 2021





Boo! Eventually I stop talking about Halloween, but it’s not quiet yet. Did you know that screaming is a good thing? Watching horror movies can relieve stress and anxiety. Apparently, when horror causes our hackle, it creates some sort of catharsis and releases tension. That’s good news, as I married Freddy Krueger about eight years ago.

OK, this week’s The Download article got booster biz, important information about LGBTQ youth, open registration DEET and more. Let’s dig into it.

Its official booster season, yall. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster Shots. This follows the previous approval of Pfizer Boost.

By now, you’ve probably heard the terms long COVID and long-distance transporter symptoms. For some people, COVID-19 has a lasting effect. This can occur in people who have not had a serious illness or who are asymptomatic. Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially named and created a definition for the long COVID. WHO calls the long COVID post COVID state.

And here is the definition of WHO: long COVIDs occur in individuals with a potential or confirmed medical history of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Usually 3 months after the onset of COVID-19, symptoms last for at least 2 months, with alternative diagnosis.

WHO also states that the most common symptoms are fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, and other problems that affect daily life. If you are in a post-COVID state, check the resource article for a long list of possible symptoms.

Yeah, you read that right. The 7-day moving average of the number of cases per day has been around 70,000. This is after the high delta surge caused 160,000 cases per day on a 7-day moving average in early September. So let’s expect the slopes to be slippery and we will continue to slide down it.

Stellar peeping at the Trevor Project has published a new study showing that LGBTQ youth are experiencing a high rate of bullying. Researchers have surveyed more than 35,000 LGBTQ youth and show here what they found.

According to a survey, more than half (52%) of LGBTQ youth in middle school or high school have experienced bullying in the past year. And LGBTQ adolescents who have been bullied in the past year are three times more likely to attempt suicide.

In addition, another study found that LGBTQ youth were 30% less likely to be bullied last year when they attended schools that adopted policies in favor of the Gay-straight Alliance (GSA) and LGBTQ.

This study highlights the importance of LGBTQ + alliances. I recently created a personal profile of five LGBTQ people who shared the story. Their collective message to young people who may be struggling is that there is a whole world waiting to accept and love exactly who you are. But we know that it doesn’t change the fact that you may be facing a difficult situation right now.

You can change (or get) your health insurance at the time the leaves change color.

Open registration will begin in November. So if you need to get insurance on the marketplace, start shopping now. (PS You can also apply for Medicaid this way.)

If you have health insurance provided by your employer, it’s also time to change it. Therefore, pay attention to the notes you receive from HR.

Yeah, that’s not the real word, but it should be. Anyway, there are playlists for pruning, scraping, mulching, composting, and even playing with leaves.

