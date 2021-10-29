Google and Facebook Advertising Empire





Google and Facebook love to talk about the cutting edge they’re working on. Metaverse! Unmanned car! Cloud! Artificial intelligence!

But in reality, these tech companies are rich and powerful because they are the largest advertising distributors in the world. They do essentially the same thing William Randolph Hearst did a century ago: they draw our attention to trying to sell us yoga pants. (OK, Hurst’s newspaper probably didn’t have leggings ads.)

There is lively public debate about the benefits and serious trade-offs of the digital world created by Google and Facebook. It’s not too jazzy to think about the digital advertising that these tech giants have popularized. But like everything else about these companies, it’s complex and important.

Alphabet, a business entity that includes Google, accounted for about 80% of this year’s revenue from ads that appear on web searches, watching YouTube videos, checking Google Maps, and more. Facebook generated 98% of its revenue from advertising. (Facebook may not mention this today as it plans to discuss the company’s vision of living, shopping and working in the world of virtual reality.)

It’s not breaking news that Google and Facebook are enhanced versions of old-fashioned advertising media like newspapers and radio. I emphasize this point for two reasons. First, focusing on their essence helps to explain the superpowers of those technologies in an easy-to-understand manner. Google and Facebook don’t seem mythical and impressive when they know that their empire is built on selling more socks to us.

Second, think more about the warts and all the implications of Google and Facebook’s advertising powers. A method of advertising that has helped businesses become highly automated and popular. It is based on information about who we are, what we are doing online, and where we are going. And on an unprecedented scale, most of us have changed the world around us in both good and harmful ways, unnoticed.

Indeed, some of the benefits are easy to see. Google and Facebook offer (probably) useful products and services for free, as ads pay for them. Advertising also makes things cheaper for non-Google and Facebook uses. Or maybe it’s more expensive, but you’ll see this right away.

Entering your vacation in Miami into Google is a clear signal that you may be interested in booking a hotel room. You can pay an average of $ 1 per new customer to make your hotel stand out in Google search results, while spending $ 2 per customer when buying a TV commercial, Hotel rooms may be cheaper.

The example is fundamentally oversimplified, but the point is clear. Even if you hate ads or say you’ve never used Facebook, ads on these sites have a beneficial spillover effect.

However, there are also major drawbacks. To sell ads, Google and Facebook have normalized the data arms race and gathered as much information as possible about us. Currently, banks, grocery stores, and weather forecast apps are looking into as much detail as possible to sell their own ads. Digital advertising also has a permanent problem with fraud and over-promise that essentially imposes taxes on everything we buy.

Last but not least is the large perpetual motion. Google and Facebook are the world’s largest ad sellers, primarily because they are the world’s largest group of people. More people translate to more spots to sell their ads.

It has created a spillover effect that tries to do whatever it can to merge or grow entertainment companies, newspapers and internet assets. A healthier economy and the internet if Comcast, TikTok, and almost every other company didn’t try to attract as many people as possible to compete with Google and Facebook to sell more ads. I think I can live a life.

