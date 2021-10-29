Mark Zuckerberg takes a thin veiled shot of Apple for “breathtaking innovation” through its platform policy of TechCrunch.





Facebook (aka “Meta”) CEO Mark Zuckerberg today put a thin veil on Apple and the entire app ecosystem to elaborate on Metaverse’s plans in a keynote speech at the company’s Facebook Connect 2021 event. I took some shots. Specifically, Facebook will pay some of its own fees as it calls for fees to “control innovation” for the app platform and its associated offerings, while at the same time investing more in the fast-growing VR ecosystem and the Oculus Quest Store. Justified the plan to keep it high.

His remarks follow Apple’s recent changes in app privacy that have hit Facebook’s advertising business. With the release of App Tracking Transparency, Apple has allowed consumers to stop apps from tracking apps on other apps and websites. However, the company admits that the change has reduced Facebook’s bottom line.

Facebook is now aware of the potential to use Oculus to build its own app platform and generate new revenue streams. It’s a platform for developers to make money instead of paying fees. And the ones that cannot destroy the business due to the whims of the strategic change of other companies.

Zuckerberg acknowledged that it was time to make this change and said he had learned in recent years that “building a product is not enough.”

“Also, helping to build an ecosystem, millions of people will have an interest in the future, not only as consumers, but also as creators and developers, working in response to the ebb and flow of the tide. We need to be able to reward our profits, “he said. “I was humble at this time, because I’m as big a company as we are, and at the same time I’ve learned what it’s like to build for other platforms, and live under their rules. Doing deeply shaped my view of the technology industry, “continued Zuckerberg.

“Above all, I’ve come to believe that lack of choice and high prices are hampering innovation, hindering people from building new things, and restraining the entire Internet economy,” he adds. I did.

These comments seem to point directly to Apple and Google, which are on platforms where Facebook’s core products are primarily located. Facebook has to pay for in-app purchases to the app store. For example, when a user registers with a creator or buys a badge or chip streamer directly. Both Apple and Google have reduced fees for small businesses, media providers, and subscription apps, but the standard split is still 70/30 (platform / developer).

App Store rules also prevented Facebook from building other products that could generate revenue, as well as new gaming services.

The company blamed Apple’s policy for launching Facebook Gaming on iOS without games last year. Apple does not allow apps that include other apps or games. This is because it undermines the unique ability to generate revenue from third-party developers. So instead of being able to play mini-games like Android, Facebook Gaming iOS users could only watch streams.

However, the real concern about Facebook’s future is that changes in platform policy threaten advertising revenue.

These years of revenue have allowed Facebook to invest in other sectors in addition to keeping the app free, Zuckerberg said.

“We offer creators and commerce tools at a cost or affordable price to enable as much creation and commerce as possible. And it worked. Billions of people I I love our products, “he advertised. “There are hundreds of millions of companies on our platform.”

According to Zuckerberg, the company is currently planning to take the same approach to building the Metaverse ecosystem. That is, subsidize the device or sell it for a fee to make it more widely available to consumers. Also, unlike Apple’s App Store, Facebook will support sideloading and linking to PCs rather than pinning the PC to the platform, giving consumers and developers a choice. increase. (Of course, many developers choose to launch in the Quest Store for discovery, so we know Facebook can make this promise.)

He also said Facebook would keep developer and creator service charges low if possible. However, Zuckerberg has sketched the company’s next business model, but warned that this is not always the case. Given the size of the investment in this new ecosystem, he said some fees remain higher.

“In order to continue investing in this future, we need to keep some fees high for a period of time so that we don’t lose too much money throughout the program,” Zuckerberg explained. “After all, more and more developers are already making money, but we expect to invest billions of dollars in the next few years before the Metaverse reaches its scale. We hope everyone will work on the Metaverse within the next decade, reach billions, host hundreds of billions of dollars in digital commerce, and support the work of millions of creators and developers. “

In other words, Facebook’s plan is to be like Apple by leveraging developer revenue on a large scale and creating its own rules.

