Facebook, which pivots to meta, wants to pivot Oculus Quest and AR as well





The Horizontal Workspaces app was released earlier this year. Facebook (Meta) is aiming for more work apps and logins next.

Facebook

Oculus Quest (soon Meta Quest) started out as a head-mounted gaming console, but now its parent company Facebook (renamed Meta) is using VR headsets, AR headsets, Metaverse avatars, and more. The timing of the annual VR and AR-focused Facebook Connect meeting couldn’t be worsened by the growing new claim that Facebook is more profitable than user safety. Still, the company talked about new mixed reality tools this week and made progress while teasing next-generation hardware.

The quest hasn’t felt like much of Facebook, except that it notoriously requires you to log in to Facebook, but future updates that add 2D apps can make it look like a phone or tablet. There is sex. It also adds work account support and new mixed reality tools for blending virtual objects with the real world. Meanwhile, the company is pushing for a phone-based AR tool that collects and integrates more real-world data. Roughly hinted at, more advanced smart glasses are still under development. The possibilities are interesting, but there are many privacy concerns, and there are also questions about how these different parts combine.

Get the CNET Apple Report Newsletter

Receive the latest news and reviews about Apple products, iOS updates, and more. Delivered on Friday.

Mark Zuckerberg, who starred in a zoom call with a reporter prior to Thursday’s Connect keynote, said of the timing of the company’s latest VR and AR news in connection with the release of Facebook paper: It’s time to focus on the future. In advance, I would like to admit that there are clearly important issues that we are currently working on. We take it very seriously. ” “But at the same time, there are always problems in reality, and some people may think that there is never a really great time to focus on the future. My point of view. From now on, we come here to make things, and we believe we can do this and technology can make things better. “

The speed of progress of the company’s VR and AR, which faced so many problems, is just a concern. Still, Facebook (or Meta) seems to be driven to keep moving forward to make VR and AR platforms feel essential, especially as competition with Microsoft and other companies intensifies. The company’s latest Metaverse-based focus, first discussed by Mark Zuckerberg in a conversation with CNET in May, is the recognition that the world can’t just work with VR headsets and smart glasses.

Still, how does the cross-platform metaverse work smoothly when the phone operating system and the computer are all running different types of software? Zuckerberg addressed this question in a roundabout way. “One of the things I lamented over the last few years is that in all computing today, I think these platforms are designed to run apps, not people. It’s not like you because you can easily teleport and bring everything, “Zuckerberg said. “And I think I have the opportunity to do it another way in the future.”

This seems to mean adding a way for Avatar to dive into virtual conference rooms and games (still cartoonish, but the latest version has gradually more detailed legs and feet). However, there is still a big gap between Facebook / Meta’s VR tools and their AR tools.

The web app will start appearing in Oculus Quest. But how many?

Facebook Oculus Quest 2 adds a lot of work

Oculus Quest 2 has acquired a new home hub called Horizon Home. This could be a way for VROS to begin migrating to Facebook’s avatar-centric ecosystem. Invitations to games and meetings appear as links that appear on Facebook, like zoom links. (All Quest Core VR app experiences have been rebranded as related to Horizon).

A 2D web app has also appeared in Quest and pops up from the VR home screen like an app pane. Facebook is said to start with Facebook, Instagram, Smartsheet, Spike, Dropbox, Slack and several other apps, including Pluto. Previously, Quest had to rely on a built-in web browser or a virtual monitor app connected to a PC for most app-like experiences.

Facebook is also building a work account login in the Quest OS. It was previously only available on specially equipped commercial versions of devices. The work login feature means you don’t have to use Facebook login and works with single sign-on and IDP account management tools. This new feature will be rolled out gradually in this year’s limited testing, but it will take a long time to become mainstream. The tool will not launch completely until 2023.

Work login bypasses Facebook login, but it takes longer to deploy.

Facebook

Facebook’s Metaverse’s ultimate goal isn’t as VR as the advanced AR and VR smartglass pairs, but if they’re not ready, the company is working to evolve Quest 2 into a more mixed reality tool. .. A new developer tool called Presence Platform uses AI and Quest 2 cameras to recognize the room and its contents, layering virtual objects with hand tracking and voice recognition. All of these tools already exist in Quest 2 in different ways, but Facebook is trying to integrate them into a way that app developers can model AR with a $ 300 headset.

What does that mean for Oculus Quest as a gaming platform? With the exception of better cloud saves and promises of an easier way to connect with friends and participate in group games, the focus was on helping Quest2 do what it can’t do right now. Much of it isn’t related to games, but the focus of the new Quest multiplayer feature instant connection seems to help with the current awkward way of gathering friends in a shared VR session.

Quest 2 mixes black and white camera footage with color VR. This will be seen in the upcoming demo app The World Beyond.

Facebook Phone AR adds spatial anchors, marketplaces and iOS creative apps

At the same time, Facebook is rolling out new AR tools over the phone, many of which follow scripts similar to efforts by other AR-focused companies such as Niantic, Snapchat, Google, Apple, and Microsoft. This includes adding location-aware anchors (such as phone-based scavenger hunts, or pop-up position-aware events), adding hand and body tracking for AR effects, and promising a deeper repository of 3D objects. Finally, create a marketplace for 3D assets that diverge from AR to VR to Facebook’s Horizon brand metaverse.

Facebook location-based anchors may appear in games and other phone apps.

Facebook

A new iPhone app called Polar is also under development, allowing non-programmers to create face filter effects that can be quickly shared by viruses on Facebook and Instagram. It will come later this year.

However, while these AR tools are still based on the phone (and Facebook portal), the closest product to Facebook’s smart glasses is the Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses with a camera without a display, released in September.

Tendrils everywhere

If there is a theme for all these presentations, it’s tendrils. Facebook started by getting people in VR in games, but its future mission is to focus on the Metaverse. Connecting from one device to another, or from one service to another, is now more important to Facebook than any other device. The real question is how many people will be okay with Facebook as the gateway to all these worlds.

Facebook, according to Andrew Bosworth, head of VR and AR and future CTO, allows Metaverse apps to work between other platforms and hardware through APIs that allow programs to communicate with each other. I am planning. However, apps that use Facebook’s Horizon-based avatar technology are probably limited to company hardware or software.

And how long can digital products and identities travel? It also sounds fluid. “For me, the slogan of the Metaverse is continuity. It feels like there’s something you can do to develop your identity when you move from one place to another,” Bosworth said in a zoom chat. I did. This time it is not in the VR headset. Bosworth sees digital products, friends, and identities as avatars as important virtual possessions within apps and devices. But not everything is offered across platforms, he says. I still don’t know how it will be resolved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/facebook-wants-to-redefine-oculus-quest-and-ar-for-work-and-apps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos