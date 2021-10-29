Faceburn by British lawmakers on Facebook, Google and Twitter





A British lawmaker in London grilled Facebook on Thursday to talk about how European countries handle online security to seize power of social media companies. experience.

Representatives from Google, Twitter and TikTok will also be questioned by members of the Parliamentary Commission scrutinizing the UK Government’s online safety bill.

Governments on both sides of the Atlantic want stricter rules aimed at protecting social media users, especially young users, but the UK’s efforts are far more advanced. British lawmakers are asking researchers, journalists, tech executives and other experts to report to the government on how to improve the final version of the online safety bill.

In a question from a British lawmaker, Facebook’s Head of Global Safety, Antigone Davis, handled an internal investigation into how Instagram’s photo-sharing platform could harm teens. Defended.

Where does the dollar stop? Damian Collins, a member of the committee who chairs the committee, asked.

Davis said the company is a company full of professionals and we are all working together to make these decisions. She added that we have no business interest and no business interest in providing people with negative or dangerous experiences.

According to Davis, Facebook is a big fan of British safety law and is interested in regulations that give elected civil servants the ability to hold the company accountable.

Collins and other lawmakers have pressured Facebook to provide data to independent researchers who can investigate how harmful the product is. Facebook states that there are privacy concerns about how such data is shared.

According to Collins, Facebook does not set parameters for research.

The hearing will take place the same week that YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat were asked by the US Senate panel. They made little firm commitment to US law that strengthens the protection of children from online harm.

Facebook whistleblower Franceshausen also appeared before the British Commission this week, telling members that the company’s system exacerbated online hatred and had little incentive to solve the problem. She said she lacked time to regulate social media companies that use artificial intelligence systems to determine what content people see.

Haugen is a Facebook data scientist who has copied an internal investigation document and submitted it to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. It was also provided to a group of media, including the Associated Press. The Associated Press reported many articles on how Facebook prioritized profits over security and hid its own research from investors and the general public.

The UK’s online safety legislation ensures that tech companies comply with rules that require them to remove dangerous or harmful content or face penalties equivalent to up to 10% of global revenue. I am seeking. The European Union is working on similar digital rules.

British lawmakers are still tackling the thorny issues of defining legal but harmful content, such as ensuring privacy and free speech, and defending online bullying and self-harm.

They are also trying to handle the false information that is prevalent on social media.

Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize this year for her fight for freedom of expression under significant risk, needs a law to curb disinformation on Wednesday. I accepted the challenge.

Regulation is our last hope, “Lessa said. The problem is that you will be a model for everyone in the world. So you have to be a gold standard. It’s difficult. “At the same time, doing nothing brings the world closer to fascism,” she added.

The user name / password is invalid.

Please check your email to confirm your registration and complete.

Please use the form below to reset your password. When you send an email for your account, you will receive an email with a reset code.

” Previous

Mortgage rates continue to rise, hitting a six-month high

Next ”

Oil giant denies disinformation about climate change

Related article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/10/28/facebook-google-twitter-face-grilling-by-uk-lawmakers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos