How Epic V. Apple’s Decision Helps Big Tech | Bilgin Samberg





US antitrust laws take time to keep up with innovation and changing markets. Nothing is more obvious than the technology sector, where market companies and other players do not fit well into the definition of the market and the traditional principles of market participants.

Convergence of the technical sector and antitrust law is receiving increasing and brighter attention in both parliamentary halls and national courts.

Apple Inc. The September 10 decision against Epic Games Inc. was a long-awaited decision in a confrontation between two giants in the tech sector.

Epic is the developer of Fortnite, a widely popular online video game. Apple is one of the largest companies in the world. The 185-page ruling followed a 16-day trial in the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California.

Apple succeeded in convincing the court that it wasn’t a monopoly, but Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the US District Court ruled that Apple’s particular App Store practices were illegal. This decision will affect the entire US technology industry, which is worth the trillions of dollars.

Most importantly, Judge Gonzales Rogers addressed a key issue in the relevant market for the purposes of the dispute. Epic argued that the relevant market was Apple’s own internal operating system associated with the App Store, essentially a monopoly in one market. Apple’s proposed definition of the market included all video game platforms.

The court dismissed the definitions of both parties. Instead, the court found that the relevant market was a digital mobile gaming transaction.

The court’s decision was primarily based on the fact that over 80% of apps in Apple’s App Store are basically free. The user pays nothing and the developer pays only a minimum $ 99 upfront fee. In contrast, game apps make up about 70% of the App Store’s total revenue, and these revenues are generated by less than 10% of all App Store consumers.

The court evaluated Apple’s actions in the digital gaming mobile transaction market. Apple benefits from the App Store through the mandatory 30% commission for app purchases and in-app purchases within the Apple ecosystem.

In a ruling that largely preserves Apple’s way of doing business, the court ruled that Apple was not an illegal monopoly.

The court found that “Apple enjoys a significant market share of over 55% and a very high rate of return, but these factors alone do not represent antitrust law.” In fact, Judge Gonzales Rogers said “success is not illegal.”

But Apple didn’t secure a complete victory. Epic Games also challenged Apple’s practice of banning developers from offering app users the option to make in-app purchases outside of Apple’s App Store. This policy is known as a steering prevention policy because it prohibits app developers from directing customers to cheaper alternatives.

Apple’s anti-steering policy prohibited Epic from offering Fortnite app products at discounted prices through its store. Instead, Epic and other app developers had to use Apple’s App Store and pay Apple a 30% commission for each purchase.

Epic claimed that Apple’s use of steering prevention regulations is illegal. This is because developers were forced to use the App Store and forbidden to teach app users another payment method.

Judge Gonzales Rogers said:

“Coupled with Apple’s early antitrust violations [Apple’s] Anti-steering regulations are anti-competitive and national remedies are guaranteed to eliminate them. “

The court has issued an injunction banning Apple from adopting its anti-steering policy.

At first glance, allowing app users to pay for subscriptions outside of Apple’s App Store may seem like a small impact on Apple’s business.

Even if users have the option to click the App Store to make in-app purchases, it’s unlikely to do so given the convenience of staying within the Apple network.

But that’s a pretty important development. Apple’s business model, like many other Big Tech companies, thrives in controlling its ecosystem, and Judge Gonzales Rogers’ decision forces Apple to relinquish some of that control. I did.

Apple and Epic Games have each filed appeal notices with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Beyond the apparent impact on Apple’s business practices, Judge Gonzales Rogers’ decision was made by Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, and Facebook Inc. It may provide a roadmap for future proceedings and laws related to other major technology companies such as.

Google has its own app store, and both Google and Facebook have significant control over advertising (and related software and apps) on the platform. Class action proceedings are currently being filed nationwide to challenge the practices of both companies.

For example, Google is currently facing a proceeding filed by 36 states in northern California and Washington, DC, and will pay developers of Google Play apps a 30% commission on sales made through the app. I am disagreeing with Google’s required policy.

The case is still in its infancy, but it’s hard to understand how Google distinguishes its ecosystem and anti-steering provisions from Apple’s and avoids the same consequences as Epic’s decision.

Similarly, in August, the Federal Trade Commission said the FTC’s competition bureau deputy director said that Facebook violated antitrust laws by purchasing Instagram and WhatsApp to exclude them as competitors. I have filed the amendment complaint mentioned.

Facebook illegally bought or buried them when their popularity became an existential threat after failing to compete with new innovators. … this behavior is as anti-competitive as Facebook’s bribe to keep it from competing with emerging app competitors.

In that case, FTC, the relevant market is the US personal social networking space, Facebook Inc. Claims to be exclusive in the field. Facebook’s petition for dismissal is currently pending and has issued the following statement:

FTC’s fictitious market ignores the reality of competition. Facebook competes fiercely with TikTok, iMessage, Twitter, Snapchat, LinkedIn, YouTube and countless others to help people share, connect, communicate, or just have fun. FTC cannot credibly claim that Facebook has monopoly power. Because there is no such force.

Ultimately, the Epic case questioned: in the tech giant ecosystem, or in antitrust jargon, what is the relevant market? This issue is expected to continue.

And more and more private plaintiffs and regulators are pushing the position that Google, Apple, or Amazon itself could become a relevant market. If one of the technology giants is defined as a monopoly in one market, it can severely limit the business practices of that company.

Ultimately, new measures to regulate and ensure competition in the technical sector may not be developed through court. Congress has a keen interest in big tech companies and their role in the economy and society as a whole.

In the latest example, a bipartisan senator group introduced the American Innovation and Choice Online Act on October 18.

Under the proposed law, companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook are prohibited from biasing search results in favor of their products.

Technology companies are not allowed to compete with competitors using competitors’ data and are also prohibited from requiring companies to purchase goods or services to ensure priority placement.

The bill also makes it illegal to prevent third parties from interoperating with dominant platforms in ways other than their products. It targets companies that have been accused of using market power to curb competition.

The US House of Representatives submitted a similar bill earlier this year.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar described antitrust law as a way for the United States to address its “monopoly problem” and restore fair competition with markets open in sectors dominated by a small number of companies.

Senator Dick Durbin (Democratic Party) said the regulation “fights the powerful weapons tactics Big Tech uses to penalize consumers and remove competitors from the market.”

Critics, on the other hand, said these suggestions were between digital platforms, including Google Maps results in Google Search, iMessage, FaceTime, and the Apple App Store automatically installed on the iPhone for easy access to same-day delivery. It claims to prohibit convenient integration. Amazon Prime.

One thing is certain: the rules governing how tech giants operate will change. It remains to be seen if they will change to significantly reduce current business practices.

Nonetheless, US antitrust law is certain to play a central role in the oversight of big tech companies and the role they play in the economy.

* This article has been republished with the permission of Law360

