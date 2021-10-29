Next morning: Android 12L is Google’s latest tablet initiative





Google hasn’t given up on Android tablets. That said, looking at the past few years, it probably should be. I’m (half) joking, but big-screen Android devices have been around for a while, as hybrids with iPad or Windows have been cleaned up at the high end, and cheap devices for family and work have primarily provided the smartphone experience. Screen real estate that felt like a retrofit.

Please enter Android 12L. Designed for large screens such as foldable and laptops. This is summarized in a set of new features of the existing OS optimized for large screens. Android can handle (a kind of) multi-window experience, but some of the interfaces don’t make better use of the increased space and feel like a blasted version of the phone operating system. One of the features included in Android 12L is a two-row layout of notification shade and lock screen when the system detects that the screen width exceeds 600 dps. Android is also adding a taskbar, which is a very … Chromebook.

Alder Lake is finally here.

After hearing about Intel’s powerful hybrid processors for a long time, the company is finally ready to launch these chips, formerly codenamed “Alder Lake,” as 12th generation desktop CPUs. And maybe you can steal the spotlight from AMD and Apple.

According to Intel, 12th generation chips are up to 19% faster than the 11th generation as a whole, and twice as fast in the Adobe After Effects Pulse benchmark. When it comes to multithreaded performance (tasks specially built for multiple cores, such as video and 3D rendering), the company says the top-end i9-12900K is better than last year’s Intel equivalent chip while consuming less power. Also claims to be 50% faster. Even better, you can achieve performance equivalence using only about a quarter of the power. Basically, anyone who has postponed an upgrade in the last few years can be a treat.

With the new hybrid core design, Intel’s new chips look similar to AMD’s big.LITTLE technology, with energy-efficient cores for lightweight tasks and cores that lift heavy loads (but consume a lot of energy). Combine.

Apple has incorporated many tools into its new FaceTime feature.

iOS 15.1 was released yesterday. In short, you can finally check out Apple’s long-awaited SharePlay feature. This feature currently only works with a small collection of apps, but will soon be introduced to Disney +, and the NBA and TikTok apps will be updated and supported today. But uh, how do you use it? The first step is to update your device.

Tweaks for camera obsession.

The Xperia 1 III is another Sony mobile phone for camera enthusiasts. By avoiding the software processing tricks that are popular in mobile phones such as the Pixel series, we will instead introduce Sony’s Camera Smart with features such as focus tracking and fine-grained control. I put my cell phone at that pace. Gorgeous 4K screens run at smooth 120Hz, but these specs are offered at almost exorbitant prices ($ 1,300!) And are hard to recommend for Samsung and Apple’s best smartphones. is.

Enliven the solo adventure.

The Toy Story franchise continues to be the finest gem in Pixar’s portfolio, with four films under its belt. But after Toy Story 4 seemed to end Woody’s story, the focus is now shifting to Buzz Lightyear. The first trailer of light-years has just arrived, and it seems that it’s not about the toy buzz, but about the famous character himself.

The biggest news article you might have missed

Urbanista solar charging headphones may be the end of the cable

Netflix’s new “Cowboy Bebop” trailer shows the first footage of the show

The All-Electric i4 is an uncompromising BMW and happens to be an EV.

DJI Action 2 is a small, rugged camera with a magnetic mounting system

Pokimane has started a talent management company for streamers

ESA seeks to obtain data from China’s Mars rover in a new way.

Alienware’s redesigned Aurora Gaming Desktop is now available

Adidas launches three new sets of true wireless earphones

The installation size of “Call of Duty: Vanguard” is, thankfully, up to 93GB on the console.

