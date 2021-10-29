Facebook renames to “meta” in preparation for the metaverse





Facebook will identify itself as “meta” at the Facebook Connect event on Thursday to highlight its new obsession with the Metaverse, a digital space for work and play accessible using mixed reality glasses and other devices. Announced that it will be rebranded.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about my identity as an iconic social networking brand,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “Currently, our brand is very closely related to one product.”

“Over time, we want to be seen as a Metaverse company,” said the CEO.

[Screenshot: Facebook]Earlier this week, the company said it would begin announcing revenue as two divisions of all existing apps and all efforts to build the underlying technology of the Metaverse, preparing for the move.

According to Zuckerberg, the tech industry’s main focus is on smartphones, and innovation is too tightly controlled. Perhaps he refers to gatekeepers like Apple and Google who run app stores. “Our devices are still designed around apps, not people,” he said.

[Screenshot: Facebook]”The Metaverse gives us the opportunity to change that,” he said.

Michael Abrash, who heads research on Facebook’s Metaverse, needs 12 technological advances to finally build a set of AR glasses that will allow his company to spend a lot of time in the Metaverse. It states. (Abrash had Fast Company consider AR eyeglasses early in September 2020.)

Still, Facebook is talking a lot about the Metaverse concept today. The company began talking about its Metaverse ambitions during a year of increasing scrutiny of disseminating and even amplifying misinformation and fragmented bipartisan content. There is a long history of failing to protect the privacy of users’ personal information. A leaked internal document by whistleblower Frances Haugen has repeatedly demonstrated that it emphasizes the rapid growth of users over protecting the well-being of existing users.

It has a reputation for being unreliable, both in public and among lawmakers. In the Metaverse, users may be even more vulnerable to targeted misinformation and privacy abuse. The technology used to access the Metaverse will be able to collect much more data about user habits, preferences and contacts. The tech companies that guide the Metaverse probably deserve the trust of their users. Facebook may now be rebranding itself to give it time to build that trust.

