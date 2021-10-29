Google Pixel 6 Release Date Live Blog — Reviews, Deals, Stock Updates





Reports of defects in newly shipped phones are not uncommon, but this is worth paying attention only to see how widespread the problem is. Some Pixel 6 owners have reported screen issues with their new smartphones.

Some of the Pixel 6 display issues we’ve heard are reports of screen flicker, shades of green, and in some cases extra punch holes. It’s worth noting that the review unit hasn’t had such issues.

2021-10-28T19: 03: 31.297Z

If you’re looking for a photo comparison, there are plenty of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro reviews, but this Pixel 6 and iPhone Pro Max camera comparison on MacRumors is definitely worth a look. The Pixel 6 Pro is particularly good at portraits, and Google considers it to be good at night mode comparisons according to this analysis.

2021-10-28T18: 13: 18.081Z

To help you track your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, see our guide on where to buy Google Pixel 6. There is a scoop about where to get it and the latest deals and giveaways. Conclusion: Act quickly.

After all, the Pixel 6 Pro’s Google store is still in stock, but only in the 128GB configuration. As for the Pixel 6, some inventory seems to have returned to T-Mobile as the carrier promised delivery between October 28th (today) and November 1st.

Obviously, all of this information is subject to change as inventory fluctuates.

(Image credit: Google) 2021-10-28T16: 18: 48.621Z

And just like that, the Pixel 6 Pro is completely sold out in the Google Store. The good news is that there is a waiting list. Be sure to sign up there so you know when your phone inventory will be back.

2021-10-28T15: 45: 09.414Z

One of the complaints about the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro is the fingerprint sensor in the display. Our own Roland Moore-Colyer states that the Pixel 6 fingerprint reader is the weakest part of the phone, based on his tests. Finger registration may be a little slower and less reliable than other phones.

2021-10-28T14: 15: 45.139Z

Well, this is not good. Google warns that the high demand for the Pixel 6 Pro is causing serious delays. The Pixel 6 Pro is currently available on Google’s website, Stormy Black, but is out of stock on both Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny.

In addition, Best Buy, like Target and Amazon, lists the Pixel 6 Pro as sold out. Verizon has Pixel 6 Pro in stock on the November shipping date, and AT & T says it is in limited stock.

2021-10-28T13: 59: 00.171Z

If you’re looking for a simple cheat sheet on Google Pixel 6 and want to buy it, check out Google Pixel 6-. 5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip. We will quickly summarize the pros and cons so you can make the right call for yourself.

2021-10-28T13: 36: 15.633Z

I concluded that it wasn’t a damage to the display, as it wouldn’t bleed or warp when struck. Also, debug drawing through it didn’t work. This display has been drilled twice. # Pixel6Propic.twitter.com/pRLcxfXTaOO October 28, 2021

see next

The Google Pixel 6 has only been in use for a few days, and one Pixel 6 owner has already complained that the display flickers when the power button is pressed while the smartphone is turned off. (I tried the unit but couldn’t reproduce the problem.)

According to GSMArena, some people have reported a greenish color on the Pixel 6 display. And one owner says he saw a second punch hole on the display, even though the store had replaced the unit.

2021-10-28T13: 13: 14.222Z

One of the questions I was asked in the YouTube Google Pixel 6 review is how bright the Pixel 6 Pro display is compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The following test results show that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is significantly brighter in direct sunlight.

As for knits, the peak brightness of the Pixel 6 Pro is 842 knits, compared to 1,038 knits for the large screen iPhone.

Pixel 6 ProiPhone 13 Pro MaxGalaxy S21 UltrasRGB (%) 104110111DCI-P3 (%) 747782Delta-E0.30.210.35 Peak brightness (knit) 8421038821 Maximum with adaptive brightness disabled (knit) 495837380 2021-10-28T12: 52: 11.784 Z

Google has designed the Pixel 6 camera to capture the skin tones of people with color more realistically. The Wall Street Journal makes an excellent comparison with other camera phones. They also asked the subjects which pictures they liked.

2021-10-28T12: 40: 19.597Z

Up to the launch, many were worried that Google’s Tensor chip didn’t have what it needed to compete with the Qualcomm Snapdgraon and the A15 Bionic. However, based on the Google Pixel 6 Benchmark, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro perform very well in the 3DMark graphics benchmark, meeting or surpassing the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Also, in its own video encoding test using Adobe Premiere Rush, the Pixel 6 series is even faster than the Galaxy S21. But yes, the iPhone 13 is still a performance champion.

2021-10-28T12: 34: 18.800Z

If you’re wondering how long your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will continue to charge, check out the Pixel 6 Battery Life Testing story. This is the biggest drawback of our view on both phones. Beyond at least 5G, the two phones struggled to test web surfing, with the regular Pixel 6 just over eight hours and the Pixel 6 Pro just below it.

Other flagship phones last for more than 10 hours. The good news is that turning off 5G can extend the battery life of the Pixel 6.

2021-10-28T12: 28: 28.408Z

As reported by The Verge, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come with a Day 1 update that you need to install to enjoy all the new features. There are more details on the Google Support Forums page, but according to Google, the build number should be listed as SD1A.210817.036. SD1A.210817.036.A8 for Verizon customers.

2021-10-28T12: 14: 49.740Z @tomsguide

## What is the pixel 6 magic eraser used for? ## google ## pixel6 ## pixel6pro ## pixel6camera ## smartphone ## googlemaps ## tech ## photo ## photo ## techtok

♬ Worship x Levitating Brian Lucero YT-lex ✨

One of the best features of Google PIxel 6 is the magic eraser mode, which allows you to erase photo bombers and other unwanted objects from your photos with an eraser. Also, Google Pixel 6 Magic Eraser briefly explains how it works. It’s not perfect, but it’s impressive. Also check out TikTok above.

2021-10-28T12: 11: 27.250Z

There are many Google Pixel 6 benchmarks, but we need to confirm this actual speed test between the Pixel 6 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro. After all, the Tensor chip in the new Pixel is pretty well held against Apple’s A15 Bionic.

2021-10-28T11: 53: 47.256Z

Now that Google Pixel 6 is out, look for discounts and sales. Fortunately, the Google Pixel 6 deals summary is up and running, and there are plenty of bargains. For example, Verizon offers Google Pixel 6 for up to $ 700 off, which is basically free. In addition, T-Mobile has a free trade-in for Pixel 6.

