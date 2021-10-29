Zuckerberg says other tech companies are curbing innovation with high fees





Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the House Financial Services Commission on Facebook’s Survey and Its Impact on Financial Services and Housing Sectors at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC on October 23, 2019. Arrives to testify in front of.

Mandelungan | AFP | Getty Images

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg accused other tech companies of being “suppressing innovation” during Thursday’s live stream because of the high prices and few consumer options.document

Zuckerberg commented at the Facebook Connect event on Thursday and announced that he had changed the company’s name to Meta.

He also set out a company plan to build a Metaverse virtual reality experience where people can meet online. His comments seemed to imply mobile operating systems like those created by Apple and Google, but they mentioned the company by name and specified the type of platform they were talking about. I didn’t.

Still, comments say the company is trying to occupy a different position than other Big Tech peers as the industry faces strong pressure from several government departments and fights allegations of its own anti-competitive behavior. Indicates that you are. They also recall a long history of tensions, especially between Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Zuckerberg said in a presentation on Facebook Connect that he has been “humility” in the last few years. During that period, Cambridge Analytica’s data scandal exposure, a $ 5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission on privacy practices, and false allegations that Facebook amplified false information and the U.S. presidential election was stolen. It includes allegations of facilitation.

“Building a product is not enough, and millions of people will have an interest in the future, not only as consumers, but also in response to the ebb and flow of the tide,” Zuckerberg said. We need to help build an ecosystem so that we can be rewarded and profitable for our work, but as a creator or developer. “

He added that Facebook is as big as it has billions of users and is humble to learn to build for other platforms.

“And living under their rules deeply shaped my view of the tech industry,” Zuckerberg said. “Above all, I’ve come to believe that lack of choice and high prices are hampering innovation, hindering people from building new things, and restraining the entire Internet economy.”

The word seemed to reflect the complaints many app developers had made against Apple and Google, but Zuckerberg himself didn’t say so. Fortnite maker Epic Games has sued both companies for charges to developers for payments made through the app after being downloaded from the platform’s app store. The judge recently ruled in a lawsuit against Apple that the platform was not found to be exclusive, but ordered developers not to be forced to use an in-app payment system.

Zuckerberg emphasized a “different approach” that his company announced to change its brand name as “meta.” “We want to serve as many people as possible, which means we strive to reduce the cost of our service, not increase it,” he said.

He added that the company will continue to support sideloading, the option to load apps outside the centralized app store, “rather than using the quest store to search for apps or reach customers.” I did. In doing so, Zuckerberg appeared to be in contrast to Apple, which bans sideloading on iOS because of alleged security concerns. Google allows sideloading of apps on Android.

Zuckerberg and Cook have previously clashed on their approach, but they usually refrain from talking directly to each other. “I wouldn’t be in this situation,” Cook said when asked what to do if he faced the same problems as Zuckerberg shortly after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. He later made a speech linking a business model of using data collection to drive targeted advertising and using algorithms to amplify content to real-world violence.

More recently, Zuckerberg has called on Apple for privacy changes that make it harder for developers to target ads, pointing to Apple as a competitor to messaging services.

Zuckerberg said the company still needs to consider details about how it charges the developer’s Meta ecosystem. The company aims to offer a lot of services at a low price, but he admits, “We need to keep the price high for a period of time so that we don’t lose too much money throughout the program.” rice field.

Google declined to comment. An Apple spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

See: How Big Tech Can Maintain 2021 Profit in the Latest Regulatory Promotion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/28/zuckerberg-says-other-tech-firms-stifle-innovation-with-high-fees.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos