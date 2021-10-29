Vanguard news, but there is a catch





Call of Duty: Vanguard

Credit: Sledgehammer Games

Good news for Call of Duty fans, who probably have very limited hard drive space, thanks to the huge installation size of Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be a much smaller game. Thanks to significant technological advances from Activision and its various game studios, the game is set to be 30% to 50% smaller on next-generation consoles and PCs when it goes on sale next month.

This is great news. Considering how expensive storage is for next-generation systems, especially if you want to maintain these amazing fast load times that SSDs offer.

Call of Duty Size: Does Vanguard Install Size?

Activision hasn’t released any information about the game’s PC installation footprint, but has released the installation size and space required for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One.

PlayStation 5: 64.13GB Download | 89.84GB Required Space

PlayStation 4: 54.65GB Download | 93.12GB Required Space

Xbox Series X | S: 61GB Download | 61GB Required Space

Xbox One: 56.6GB Download | 56.6GB Required Space

This is significantly less storage space than you’ve become accustomed to in Call Of Duty games over the last few years, but it has its pitfalls.

What is the catch?

In reality, there are two.

First of all, Warzone is still important, and if you want to play both Vanguard and Warzone on the new Pacific World War II themed map, you need to install both games. This will significantly increase the Call of Duty footprint on the console. (Obviously, if you plan to continue playing Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War, your storage space will increase dramatically).

However, even if you don’t play Warzone, Vanguard can grow even bigger as new seasons and content unfold. This includes optional content such as HD texture packages, but you don’t need to play.

That’s pretty good news, but for COD fans, I think games will take up a significant portion of your hard drive space.

When can I preload the game?

Preloading for pre-order customers will start tomorrow. According to the Call of Duty blog:

PlayStation 4 and 5: Preload will begin in North and South America on October 28th at 9pm PST. In all other countries, preloading will begin at midnight local time on October 29th.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S: Preload will begin on October 28th at 9pm PST.

This is also good news. This means you can download the game a week before the server is up and running, so you can jump right into the action on November 5th. Also, if Activision and Sledgehammer are generous and can be released sooner, it could be faster.

Cash on delivery point gift

We’re also running another Call Of Duty Points gift to celebrate Halloween this time, so visit our YouTube channel for more information. Say Trick or Treat!

