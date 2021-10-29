Innovation and technology usher in a new era: AI-driven solutions take the lead at Gitex Global 2021





Witnessing significant traction from around the world, Gitex Global 2021 has won praise for its epidemic-leading program at the Dubai World Trade Center. This year’s event, which took place from October 17th to 21st, featured five new themes: Gitex-Code Infinity, Gitex-Data Economic, Gitex Youthx, Creative Economic, and Gitex X Expo 2020.

Under these themes, the region’s first and only developer events, data analysis workshops, creative programs for young engineers, and the creative world of innovation were held.

Encourage participants, including leading technology companies such as Huawei, Intel, Cisco, Ericsson, Etisalat, Avaya, Microsoft, AWS, Epson, Honeywell, Software, Dell Technologies, Kaspersky, VMware, Lenovo, Schneider and Infor. Showed a presence. This year, Gitex Global saw participation from more than 50 Indian electronics and computer software companies that introduced their products and services.

Among the many clear showcases was Microsoft’s flagship partnership with Schneider Electric and AVEVA. It was announced in a smart city solution to realize Dubai’s sustainability vision. Lenovo’s theme of building a smarter future also represented the power of new IT to help deliver mission-critical solutions that unleash business value.agency

For the past 40 years, Gitex Global 2021 has successfully reflected the amazing legacy of AI, 5G, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, blockchain, quantum computing, immersive marketing, fintech, and thought-provoking conferences. ..

For the first time in the United Arab Emirates, Snowflake has discovered an engine that provides 180 Fortune 500 companies around the world with access to the data cloud. Dynamic AI startup Datumcon introduced the benefits of AI-enabled video analytics for governments and businesses.

