Depending on the quality of the site, a wealth of results can be lost





Google’s John Mueller wanted to answer questions about sites that lost their rich results and find out why Google removed them and whether rich results would come back.

The question was asked at 52:26 minutes on Google’s non-business hours Hangouts.

But it was a two-part question, so no answer was given to this second part until John finished answering the first part. Therefore, the answer will be 55:19 minutes after 3 minutes.

Abundant results removed after site redesign

There are many case reports of site redesigns failing, working, or becoming neutral without changing the rankings.

This is a question about site redesign that occurred at the same time as the loss of abundant results.

They tested the schema markup to see if there were any technical issues, but the markup passed all the tests.

It’s hard to fix without knowing what’s wrong, so the person asking the question just wants to know in what direction this should go.

Google’s John Mueller discussing abundant results

This is a question. Part 2 of the two-part question.

“Another customer has just redesigned the website. It’s still the same CMS and content.

After that, all FAQ schemas disappeared from Google search results.

And this is three months old, but it’s not there yet. Everything has passed a wealth of results testing and inspection tools.

Why did that happen, and when should I expect the FAQ to reappear, or will it do? “

Loss of abundant results may be a coincidence

John Mueller answered the question, suggesting that at some point the site changes may not have caused the loss of abundant consequences.

But he also mentions reassessing the quality of the site.

John Mueller replied:

“I think there are two things that may have happened … it’s hard to say that it’s out of control.

First, it is possible that we reassessed the quality of the entire website at about the same time we made these changes.

If so, it’s probably more coincidental.

But things like us may no longer be so convinced about this website.

And if we are not sure about the website, we usually do not show abundant results. And that includes the FAQ. “

Site quality can affect the eligibility of abundant results

This is a useful insight that something about redesign can cause a reassessment of the quality of your site.

This is not widely known and can help you diagnose why the abundant results are no longer displayed.

John Mueller Hack for quality check of abundant results

John then suggested a way to see if a wealth of results were missing, either because of a technical issue or because Google was “not sure” about the site.

Mueller continued:

“That is, is there one way to double-check that if you run a site query on these individual pages, you’ll see a wealth of results there?”

If they appear there, it means that you can technically recognize them, but you don’t want to see them.

In short, it’s like a hint that things need to be improved in terms of quality.

If they don’t show up in your site query, it means that there’s still something technically broken about it. “

No fixed delay after redesign

After the site is redesigned, if everything else remains the same, Google will usually crawl the site as usual. Older sites are gradually replaced by newer ones in Google’s index, so there’s no interruption.

Mueller finished his answer:

“So, after rebuilding the websites, there is no constant delay for us to start displaying them again.

It’s as if … by chance there was a strange timing or there was a technical problem. “

Regarding the site query test he proposed, Mueller warned that it wasn’t absolutely reliable.

He said:

“Yes, it’s not 100% perfect, but when it comes to abundant results, it works in many of these cases.”

Site query hack

A site query looks like this:

site: example.com Keyword example

Site queries do not use Google’s usual ranking algorithms. I don’t know what to use, but I know it’s not the same as a regular search query. This applies to all advanced search queries. It only searches a single website.

Mueller doesn’t provide a convenient way to check what’s wrong with your site every day. Though he said it wasn’t 100%.

The important point is that it can be the reason why Google doesn’t show quality results on your site. It’s interesting to see if Bing also has a lot of results, so you can see the rich results in Bing.

CitationPoor Site Quality can cause removal of abundant results

Watch John Mueller provide a reason to lose a wealth of results at the 55:19 minute mark (part of the two-part question from the 52:26 minute mark).

CitationPoor Site Quality can cause removal of abundant results

