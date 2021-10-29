The University of Toronto Scarborough’s EaRTH district aims to make eastern GTA a hub for green technology training and innovation.





A new partnership involving five universities and colleges in the eastern Greater Toronto Area will provide the University of Toronto at Scarborough with a hub for green technology training and innovation.

The University of Toronto Scarborough Campus, Environmental and Related Technology Hub (EaRTH), develops the region’s green and sustainable technology sector through research, academic programming, and commercialization of advanced technology.

EaRTH will enable the prosperity of the next generation of green technology innovators, said Andrew Arifzaman, Chief Administrative Officer of the University of Toronto.

In an environmental crisis, the urgency of the situation requires immediate action that can only be resolved by the best minds we have here working together.

This partnership, which includes U of T Scarborough, Centennial College, Ontario Tech University, Durham College, and Trent University, facilitates world-class environmental science research, training opportunities for existing and future jobs in the green tech sector, and translation. To do. New knowledge and innovation in entrepreneurship.

Professor Wisdom Tetti, vice president and principal of the University of Toronto Scarborough, said that helping members of the community play an active role in the fight against climate change is a key factor in the development of the EaRTH district. It states that there is.

We are in a position to support this effort by being an active leader with our partners in transforming and facilitating access to the benefits of environmentally friendly and sustainable technologies.

He says that creating a district in the Eastern GTA for members of the community to live, work and play also meets the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The EaRTH district’s primary priority is to address the urgent need for sustainable solutions to address climate change challenges by developing technological and social innovations. It does so by bridging existing skill gaps through access to educational programs in the green technology sector, including joint degrees, microcredentials, and experiential learning.

The area has facilities for research, training and innovation. On October 28, all five partner agencies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and officially launched the initiative.

Partnership agencies work with the public, private and indigenous communities in the development of environmentally friendly and sustainable technologies. Each institution contributes unique expertise and training in emerging areas of the environmental sciences, high technology and green technology economies.

U of T Scarboroughs Environmental Science and Chemistry Building opens in 2015 (Photo courtesy of Ken Jones)

Several activities are already underway to support the EaRTH district. They include the U of the T Scarboroughs Environmental Science and Chemistry Building, which opened in 2015, and will build Canada’s first net-zero vertical farming dedicated to advances in urban agriculture technology. The third phase will include the Advanced Environmental Technology Building, which houses facilities to develop sustainable industrial technology and foster the entrepreneurial spirit of green technology.

Professor Irena Creed, Deputy Principal of Research and Development at the University of Toronto Scarborough, said many projects are underway to adopt a collaborative and interdisciplinary approach to research and development along the EaRTH district. These include the development of technologies that can reverse groundwater pollution, the acquisition of energy from vehicle braking systems to recharge batteries, and the creation of alternative fuel sources using smart materials and microorganisms. included.

As a leader in environmental science research, she says, the University of Toronto Scarborough has its own qualifications to address some of the most pressing environmental issues of our time.

We hope that developing innovative solutions to these complex challenges will be an exciting opportunity and lead to a more resilient community that can successfully confront the climate crisis.

Canada’s $ 61.9 billion green technology industry currently employs more than 282,000 people and is primarily engaged in waste management services, energy efficient technology, transportation, environmental remediation and renewable energy services.

An important goal of EaRTH is to bring investment in that sector to eastern GTA.

Arifuzzaman states that the industry continues to grow, creating an environment where new and innovative technologies are being developed locally, creating high-quality, high-demand jobs for residents of the Scarborough and Durham regions.

He discovered that EaRTH could generate $ 8.4 billion in financial results, educate 35,000 students, and create more than 4,400 direct jobs when fully functional, by a partner agency. Point out the report created.

Collaboration between the five higher education institutions working on the solution will dramatically amplify this effort, says Arifuzzaman.

It’s time for us to contribute on a global level. EaRTH is the gateway to doing so.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.utoronto.ca/news/earth-district-u-t-scarborough-aims-make-eastern-gta-hub-green-tech-training-and-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos