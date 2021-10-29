Google Details Android 12L Release Timeline





At the Android Dev Summit yesterday, Google officially announced the first developer preview of Android 12L. This is an Android 12 feature drop specifically designed for foldable, tablets and large screen devices.

Android 12L is primarily intended for foldable, tablets and Chrome OS devices, but will also be adopted for smartphones. Google has stated that it is currently focusing on foldable devices and Chrome OS devices, but will begin beta registration of the Pixel lineup in December, starting with the first Android 12L beta release.

Here are the Pixel smartphones that will get Android 12L Beta in December:

Pixel 6Pixel 6 ProPixel 5a 5GPixel 5Pixel 4a (5G) Pixel 4aPixel 4

In addition to the Google Pixel lineup, Google has confirmed that the new software will be available on devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. The first beta of Android 12L arrives in December, followed by the second release in January and the third and final beta in February. The public release is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, probably around March.

As Mishaal Rahman points out, the current developer preview build is API level 31, but when the API is complete, the Android 12L platform will use API level 32. However, when publishing an app on Google Play, developers don’t seem to need to target the new API level.

The current Sv2 / Android 12L build still seems to be API level 31. According to Google, the 12L platform will use API level 32 when the API is complete. Developers do not need to target API level 32 to meet Google Play requirements.

Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 27, 2021

Android 12L is currently available as a developer preview. You can try launching the Android 12L system image with the Android emulator. The new version adds some UI improvements and features to improve the foldable and tablet software experience. New features include a two-column layout of notification shades and lock screens, embedding activities, and an improved multitasking experience.

Featured image: Pixel 6 Pro

