COE leader attending a national conference





Dr. Don Schillinger (Dean of Education) and Dr. Lindsey Keith-Vincent (Vice Dean of Research, Outreach, Innovation) at Louisiana Tech University recently attended an online learning consortium conference to learn about their own qualifications and opportunities for accreditation. Announced about the initiative. ..

Schillinger and Keith-Vincent work with Coursera’s representatives, JP Moran (Head of Coursera for Campus in the Americas) and Nathan Lippe (Director of Business Development), to create a productive partnership that benefits high school and college students. We talked about construction. Other conference presentations show that from the discovery of neuroscience in learning sciences, the generation of hologram faculty teaching methods to reach students during pandemics, graduates can be hired, and have accreditation and content knowledge. It even extended to microcredentials and accreditations built into academic degree programs to ensure. To succeed at graduation.

According to Sincer, the opportunity to share and discuss current best practices, innovative trends and a glimpse into the future of learning was rewarding both personally and professionally. In addition, Louisiana GEAR UP and Coursera are working with the College of Education to create multiple elements of the future of learning, especially the campus community and the people of Louisiana.

Through grant support from the LA GEAR UP program, Louisiana Tech University faculty and staff have had the opportunity to create courses and projects that will be distributed to high school partners through Coursera.

The partnership with Coursera provides access to world-class learning experiences and provides faculty with a unique opportunity to jointly build and distribute content customized to the needs of learners and the local employment market. To do. Our faculty leaders want to not only see and react to the future of learning, but also participate in creating the future of learning.

The faculty and staff at the Louisiana Tech University School of Education are progressive, innovative and focused on students, Moran said. This partnership allows them to customize content for stakeholders and leverage our credential and certified assets. You can also learn how to reach students of all levels by integrating education and research, learning sciences, and educational support.

In partnership with the STEM Collective for Innovative Louisiana Stakeholders, funded through the Louisiana Board of Governors, a qualification event will be offered to high school students and caregivers at the Louisiana Delta Community College in November. At the event titled You + Me = Employee, the completer can depart with credentials and become a contact tracer by the end of the day.

Lisa Dick, a hub coordinator in the curriculum, teaching and leadership departments, also designed a project to create modules and assess the impact of professional development content on the Coursera platform. The project is scheduled to start this fall.

For more information, please send an email to scitec @ latech.edu.

