This is what the coolest retail technology of the week reveals — the Retail Technology Innovation Hub

European fashion platform Zalando has expanded the Magazino TORU robot fleet at its logistics site in Laer, Germany.

The existing eight fleets will be joined by 20 additional robots, some of which will support picking shoes ordered online during Cyber ​​Week 2021.

The working area of ​​robots in the facility will also increase from 4,000 square meters to 16,000 square meters.

Very, an online retailer operated by The Very Group, has announced a stockless fulfillment model using adidas and Reebok.

With the integration, which means that some products will be shipped directly from Adidas and Reebok to Very customers, retailers have offered the largest new product line to date.

Plans are underway to scale up this model over the next few months to cover more brands such as Quiz, Lacoste, Kickers, Berghaus, Speed ​​and Ann Summers.

This includes the implementation of new internal technology platforms integrated with external platforms such as Oracle Retail Merchandising Cloud Service and IBMs Sterling Order Management built on top of the open API integration framework.

REWE

REWE has opened its first Trigo-powered hybrid autonomous store in Cologne, Germany.

The move marks the entry of Israel-based computer vision startup Trigos into the German market.

GameStop

GameStop has formed a team of blockchain and non-fungible token (NFT) experts to work on the next NFT platform.

GameStop is looking for unique individuals to help accelerate the future of games and commerce. In this future, games are a place to go and play is driven by what you bring. Future creators will create not only games, but also components, characters and devices. The job list reads that blockchain will strengthen the commerce underneath.

