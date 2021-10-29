How to install Android app from Google Play on Windows 11





Microsoft’s Windows 11 has been released. This means that it can be installed not only on compatible devices, but also on PCs that have not passed the hardware check. You can also take advantage of the best features of Windows 11, such as running the same Android apps you use on your mobile phone. And it seems that you can install the Google Play Store, the most popular source of Android apps, on your phone. Unfortunately, Microsoft and Google are not affiliated for that feature, so support for the Google Play Store is not officially supported.

Amazon Android Experience

It makes a lot of sense to see Microsoft announce support for Android apps on Windows 11. For years, the company has been working on integrating phones into the Windows experience. After that, he built his own Android smartphone and released the second generation version a few weeks ago. Linking Android and Windows 11 is the next logical move.

However, there was a big compromise from the beginning. Windows 11 runs only Android apps on the Amazon Appstore. Still, you can access many apps, including the most popular Android apps you can find on the Play Store.

However, you can’t access the Amazon Appstore just by installing Windows 11. Android pilots are only available to Windows Insider and testing is limited to a few apps. So it’s not the Android and Windows app experience you dream of. But things will get better in the end.

How to run Google Play on Windows 11

If you can run the Amazon store on Windows 11, it makes sense to assume that installing Google Play is just as easy. However, this is a feature that Microsoft cannot provide due to lack of official support from Google. And Google doesn’t necessarily want to bring Android to Windows devices. Google is in direct competition with Microsoft for productivity tools and operating systems. Chrome OS and Google Workspace are direct enemies of Windows 11 and the Office suite. Android is the top cherry.

Many would think that a brave developer who knows how it works can install the Google Play Store on Windows 11. And they will be right. That’s actually happening already, and a student shared a video on YouTube about how to run the Google Store on a Windows 11 machine.

This process involves running code hosted from Linux, the Windows subsystem for Ubuntu, and Github. It takes about 30 minutes. Once complete, you’ll have a complete Google Play Store experience in Windows 11. After installing Google Play, you can download any Android app as shown below.

Here’s a quick look at how the Google Play Store works on Windows 11. This allows you to run any Android app on Windows. Click here for details: https: //t.co/7c5sdPIL4v pic.twitter.com/YITlGi1kS2

— Tomwarren (@tomwarren) October 27, 2021

The obvious caveat is that it’s not official. It may not work in the future. After all, Google may not be very happy with installing such a Play Store for all Android users who own a Windows PC. And Microsoft may have a reason to stop “hacking.”

However, the complete tutorial video is below. Please proceed at your own risk.

