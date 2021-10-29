SK Innovation and Solid Power partner to manufacture automotive-scale all-solid-state batteries





Battery maker SK Innovation has announced a memorandum of understanding and agreement to co-develop and manufacture all-solid-state batteries for EVs using SolidPower’s unique electrolyte technology. The goal of the partnership is to validate Solid Power’s all-solid-state battery and electrolyte manufacturing process and work together to further develop the technology.

SK Innovation is a subsidiary of the Korean conglomerate SK Group focused on chemical energy and electronic batteries. In addition to decades of oil refining, SK Innovation has become a global battery supplier, especially for automakers.

This includes companies such as Ford and Hyundai Motor Group of South Korea, which announced a joint venture with the company in May this year. Although not as famous as SK Innovation, SolidPower is no stranger to dealing with legacy car makers.

At about the same time as Ford’s aforementioned venture with SK Innovation, it announced a $ 130 million round of funding with BMW to support SolidPower’s all-solid-state battery development.

They are not alone either. Last June, Solid Power announced a merger plan with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III ($ DCRC) and was listed on Nasdaq. This included $ 350 million in trust cash.

Today, SK Innovation is seeing potential in Solid Power’s unique solid electrolytes. The company is considering the development of these EV solid-state batteries throughout the finish line and aims to implement them in its production process.

In a recent press release from Solid Power, the company announced a memorandum of understanding with SK Innovation, co-developing an all-solid-state battery using the former’s own sulfide-based solid electrolyte.

Solid Power has replaced the flammable liquid electrolytes of traditional lithium-ion batteries with proprietary electrolytes. Colorado-based battery companies say the result is an all-solid-state battery cell that is more stable over a wider temperature range and offers better energy density compared to the best rechargeable battery cells available.

The two parties will work together to develop, validate and manufacture all-solid-state batteries with the goal of providing pre-market all-solid-state batteries to Solid Power EV automaker customers for certification testing. Dr. Lee Sun Gyun, CTO of SK Innovation, said of the newly announced partnership:

We are pleased to partner with SolidPower, the industry’s leading sulfide-based all-solid-state technology company. The partnership with Solid Power is expected to play a vital role in providing higher energy, lower cost batteries to power long-distance electric vehicles.

As part of the agreement, SK Innovation will give SolidPower $ 30 million through a previously announced subscription to buy shares in a fully committed PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) transaction for $ 165 million. Invest

Second, SolidPower licenses its unique technology and manufacturing methods to SK Innovation, allowing SK Innovation to fully integrate SolidPower’s sulfide-based solid electrolyte materials and cell designs into existing cell manufacturing processes.

Solid Power expects to generate a small amount of revenue from R & D and sales of electrolyte samples starting next year.

Electrek’s view

But can it be extended?

If solid-powered electrolytes prove to be viable, with the help of SK Innovation, it could be a huge development of all-solid-state batteries. Such large battery manufacturers may be successful if they already have a production infrastructure in place and can successfully integrate solid electrolytes into cells that are already producing.

Still, this is another battery company with its own technology, and at least for the foreseeable future, it has yet to prove that it can produce cells that are at least comparable in price to lithium-ion.

For investors like Ford, BMW, and now SK Innovation, it cannot be argued that there is no significant weight (and cash) behind Solid Power. Oh, and the approved merger with DCRC is certainly harmless.

We have to wait if this is one of the all-solid-state battery developers who will eventually make a breakthrough … it’s still premature at this point. But overall, this technology seems to be getting closer and closer to a scalable reality every time we hear about it.

If that happens, it could drastically accelerate the potential and adoption of EVs.

