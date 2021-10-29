Lumira Ventures Acquires Latest Canadian VC, Pursue US Medical Technology Company to Jump into SPAC Trend





A newly established special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with the support of Canadian Lumira Ventures executives has set a previously announced IPO target of $ 100 million.

Lava Medtech Acquisition Corp. opened on October 27th on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Lava will leverage Lumira’s database of teams, relationships, experiences, and medical investment opportunities.

Lavas President Gerry Brunk and Executive Vice President Daniel Hetu are co-founders and managing directors of Lumira. Lavas CFO is also Lumiras CFO, and board member Peter van der Velden is Lumira’s co-founder and managing general partner.

Lavas CEO Anthony Natale was also a former partner of Lumira’s predecessor, MDS Capital.

Lumira has offices in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Boston. The latter office is located near the Lava Medtechs headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The company invests in a combination of early, clinical, and profitable companies that own both private and publicly traded companies in the areas of biotechnology, medical technology, digital health, and consumer healthcare solutions.

In the prospectus, Lava will leverage a broad Lumira platform that includes an in-house team, additional years of industry relationships, extensive public market experience, and a unique database of over 12,000 carefully selected healthcare investment opportunities. Said.

Lava described it as a portfolio investment in Lumira Ventures IV LP and said it was looking for an attractive target that could be positioned for long-term shareholder value in the public market.

Lava plans to look for innovative, developing or early stage companies in the medtech space. Especially interested in medical devices, diagnostics and digital health, Lava explains that there are plenty of opportunities, but most other blank check companies that are currently good, especially those focusing on the healthcare sector. It is a little overlooked when compared to the strategy of.

Lava said Lumira has a proven track record as a leading North American healthcare venture capital firm and claims to be Canada’s largest VC healthcare company due to its assets under management and team size.

The Lumiras team has invested in more than 100 healthcare companies through multiple funds and oversees over $ 500 million in assets under management. The company has an in-house team of 19 investment professionals, back office personnel, advisors and venture partners.

In 2021, with the support of existing and new investors, the company raised the latest life sciences fund, Lumira Ventures IV.

The prospectus also states that the Lumira team has provided patients with more than 30 approved therapies, impacting the lives of more than 1 billion patients worldwide and generating more than $ 75 billion in cumulative revenue. Pointed out that it supports dozens of innovative healthcare companies based in North America. ..

Among the companies currently investing are Cyrano Therapeutics, a venture-backed, private-sector clinical-stage company that is developing new therapies to restore odor and flavor function. Endotronix is ​​a Digital Health Meditech that develops an integrated platform that provides comprehensive, reimbursable health care tools for patients suffering from advanced heart failure.

Lumaria is the latest Canadian venture capital firm to create a SPAC focused on technology opportunities in the United States.

Two Innovia partners have joined the newly established acquisition company in September. Inovia Capital’s Chris Arsenault and Patrick Pichette are both directors of Soar Technology Acquisitions Corps.

The company closed its initial public offering worth US $ 230 million (C $ 294.1 million) on September 21st. Soar is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Soar SPAC targets companies worth approximately $ 1 to $ 5 billion with significant market share and capacity to gain market-leading positions.

Power Corp based in Montreal. Sagard, an alternative investment arm and manager of Portage Ventures and Diagram Ventures, also recently launched the SPAC Portage Fintech Acquisition, which was established with the goal of acquiring FinTech spaces with one or more companies or entities. I did. ..

Portage Fintech Acquisition aims to pursue acquisitions in areas such as asset and wealth management, consumer and small business (SME) finance, insurance, payments, information services and FinTech infrastructure.

Portage FinTech Acquisition secured US $ 240 million after completing an initial public offering on Nasdaq in July, raising its initial $ 200 million target.

Jared Bachynski, a partner of Stikeman Elliott’s Corporate and Securities Group and a member of the Technology Group, described the growing demand for SPAC in a February article.

Bachynski explained that with the significant growth of SPACs, there will be many hungry acquirers on the road to listing looking for capital and investment opportunities. SPAC is expected to put upward pressure on valuing the best acquisition targets.

Barchynski added: SPAC raised huge amounts of money in 2020, many of which are technology-focused, and the acquisition of SPAC is undoubtedly a key part of the 2021 IPO story.

Armand Capisciolto, BDOCanadas’ National Accounting Standards Partner, also said in April that in the short to medium term, SPACs will continue to be one of several exciting options for Canadian founders seeking withdrawal or financing. I reported.

