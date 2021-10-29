Introducing the 2nd Generation Google Tensor Chip for Pixel 7





New evidence suggests that the Pixel 7 will naturally have a second-generation Google Tensor chip.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are officially launched today, making the debut of Google’s new Tensor chipline. Created with Samsung’s help, the Google Tensor chip is optimized for widespread use of Google’s machine learning, sometimes speeding up existing features and previously not being able to run on the phone. Enable it.

After investigating the apps included in Google Pixel 6, the APK Insight team found a reference to the new Pixel-related code name, Cloudripper. Cloudripper believes it’s not the codename for next year’s Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, but the name of the baseboard or developer board that shares the same hardware with the two phones. A similar codename appeared earlier this year, with sliders for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

According to a document previously viewed by 9to5Google, Cloudripper is connected to a second generation version of the Google Tensor chip with model number GS201. Compared to the GS101 on the Pixel 6, this chip looks like a whole generation new chip. This suggests that the model number can increase by 100 each year. This same GS201 was discovered by Mishaal Rahman with a newly published Android code change.

Judging by the inclusion of Cloudrippers in Pixel-related apps at this stage, it seems likely that the company is preparing to turn this second-generation Google Tensor GS201 chip into next year’s flagship product, the Pixel 7. It is not clear at this time what enhancements will be made. No hardware details have been found, so you should look forward to the GS201 chip.

That said, the Pixel 7 Series is still about a year away, so it’s hard to pinpoint details at this point. Given the wide range of levels that the Pixel 6 leaked, it’s the only fit that the Pixel 7 leak cycle started on the same day that the Pixel 6 was released.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

