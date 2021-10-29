Victoria Slivkoff at TechSparks 2021





Based in Silicon Valley, the Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) is a global startup ecosystem that empowers the better world through purpose-driven innovation and technology inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

At TechSparks2021, Victoria Slivkoff, Executive Managing Director of XTC, India’s Most Influential Startup Technology Conference, Announces Partnership with YourStory to Find Leading Startups in India’s Ecosystem We strive to build a better future through technological innovation.

This year, Victoria announced that it will promote three startup winners from TechSparks Tech50 to become global finalists in the 2022 Extreme Tech Challenge Contest and culminate at the Global Final Conference in June next year.Innovation for purpose and across boundaries

In a session entitled “The Era of Sustainable Innovation,” Victoria elaborated on the need for startup founders to build purpose-driven innovation.

We’ve seen the confluence of some major social and technological trends, which drives this real change that businesses can do well by doing good. Investor interest and capital are increasingly flowing into purpose-driven start-ups with potential commercial success, Victoria said.

Victoria believes that innovations today have crossed boundaries, especially when it comes to capital flows. Platforms like XTC have been created to support such a global ecosystem.

Our initiative is based on the belief that a combination of innovation, entrepreneurship and investment really moves the needle and helps solve the world’s most pressing challenges. Welcome ideas from all over the world. And our job is to provide start-ups with the resources, support and guidance to enable innovation, she added.

Victoria further acknowledges that current advances in data, AI, cloud computing, and more have revolutionized the way we work, live, and play to create a better environment and a better society.

Today’s capital markets recognize the urgent need for sustainable development. So you’re starting to see this oversized reward go to entrepreneurs who are pursuing responsible innovation for a radically better world, she shared.

Victoria said he would like to focus on the United Nations’ commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals with the goal of resuming XTC in mid-2019. And now, two years after the renewal, we’ve introduced hundreds of businesses on every continent, from Silicon Valley to Mexico, Israel and, of course, India. To affect the lives of many people.

Award-winning startup

Victoria gives some examples of XTC-winning startups innovating for the cause, and the 2021 COVID Innovation Winner is SomeFox, the company of Your Story Tech 30. When the second wave of COVID-19 hit India this spring, it quickly turned a heart monitoring device into a kind of home ICU monitoring system in collaboration with one of XTC’s startups, Multinanosense. I adapted it. Working together for a micro oxygen sensor chip has really made a difference in the way we approach COVID in India.

Another Tech30XTC finalist, Cognizable, says she uses AI to provide excellent educational tools for parents with autistic children in a way that is affordable to a wide range of people in India. Added.

Such startups participating in XTC benefit from its global investor pool and platform that provides global visibility.

Victoria concludes her speech by saying that events like TechSparks and XTC are platforms that can democratize opportunities everywhere. I am encouraged by the innovative spirit of the Indian ecosystem and the bold thinking of entrepreneurs. We also look forward to building broader relationships with Indian investors, communities and corporate communities to better connect the ecosystem. We expect many startups to apply for the Extreme Tech Challenge this year. Together, we can build a better tomorrow through innovation, startups and global partnerships.

