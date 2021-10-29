Guess which phone shot it: Google Pixel 6 Pro Edition





Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Updated, October 28, 2021 (3 pm EST): Posted answers to mystery camera games below. Scroll to the bottom of the post to see which phones were Google Pixel 6 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and so on. How did you do it?

Original article, October 28, 2021 (12: 00 PM ET): Today is the official launch date for Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. Of course, getting a phone is very difficult, as most models are out of stock and pre-order delivery is delayed around the world. It’s not fun at all.

Before giving a shot, be aware that it doesn’t make sense to try a pixel peep because these images are compressed. The best strategy is to look at the photos for the manufacturer’s trademark quality (saturation, focus, HDR, etc.). Also note that each mystery phone matches in each group. So if you think the first group of phones C is the Google Pixel 6 Pro, they must also be the other group’s phones C.

This post was published at 12:00 EST. Answers will be updated at 3:00 pm EST. So post a comment with your answer and see what you’re right for! If you are confused, please tell us the mysterious phone that you can see best.

Group 1

Phone A Phone B Phone C Phone D

Group 2

Phone A Phone B Phone C Phone D

Group 3

Phone A Phone B Phone C Phone D

Group 4

Phone A Phone B Phone C Phone D Google Pixel 6 Pro Shootout Answers

Hopefully you have already commented on your guess. Here is the answer!

iPhone 13 Pro Max Phone A Google Pixel 6 Pro Phone B Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Phone C Google Pixel 5 Phone D

how was it? Are you surprised at the answer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

