SK Innovation and Solid Power to jointly develop all-solid-state batteries





SK Innovation and Solid Power today announced a partnership to develop all-solid-state batteries under a memorandum of understanding and a collaborative development agreement.

As part of the deal, SK Innovation will invest $ 30 million to acquire a stake in Solid Power, which is already backed by multiple companies such as Ford, BMW, Hyundai, Samsung, A123 Systems and Umicore.

Founded in 2012, the startup has developed (as of 2020) a 22-layer, 9 x 20 cm, 20 Ah automotive battery cell. It has been independently tested by automotive OEMs. Assuming the results are promising, SK Innovation will intervene to bring all-solid-state batteries to market.

All-solid-state batteries should use solid electrolytes instead of liquid or gel electrolytes to reduce the risk of fire, improve volume and weight energy density, and improve other performance (such as fast charging).

The development goal is a volumetric energy density of at least 930 Wh / L (33% higher than currently available, according to a press release). Estimates suggest that the range of electric vehicles could be increased from 700km to 930km.

“Under JDA, the two companies have pledged to begin manufacturing all-solid-state batteries using NCM (nickel, cobalt, manganese) cathode materials and high-content silicon anode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. A target energy density of 930Wh / L or higher is expected to be achieved. If achieved, it will perform about 33% higher than current lithium-ion batteries. That is, assuming batteries of the same size, one time. After traveling 700 kilometers on a charge, a new all-solid-state battery can travel up to 930 kilometers. “

The second point of the partnership is the production of all-solid-state batteries in existing lithium-ion battery plants, reducing investment costs and facility setup time.

“The two companies also plan to verify that Solid Powers all-solid-state batteries can be manufactured with existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment, eliminating the need for expensive and time-consuming modifications of battery manufacturing plants. , Solid Power will utilize a factory owned by SKOn, a battery business subsidiary of SK Innovations, to manufacture all-solid-state batteries. “

“SolidPower is already producing prototype all-solid-state batteries at its headquarters in Louisville, Colorado, USA, and is producing sulfide-based solid-state electrolytes at its headquarters. , Working with Solid Power to increase energy density and jointly address technical challenges to further develop Solid Powers’ existing all-solid-state battery development technology. Commercialization. “

SK Innovation states that the investment in Solid Power will be a strong foothold in the all-solid-state battery market, as Solid Power “has the best all-solid-state battery technology in the world.”

Doug Campbell, CEO and co-founder of Solid Power, said the partnership was designed to verify that Solid Powers’ all-solid-state production process is scalable and compatible with existing lithium-ion production technologies. Stated.

Find out more about Solid Power in our investor presentation.

SolidPower Investor Presentation-June 2021

