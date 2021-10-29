Jigoro Kano: Who is Google Doodle today?





Doodle by Cynthia Yuan Chen celebrates her 161st birthday, a legendary pioneer of Japanese judo. Born in 1860 in Mikage, moved to Tokyo as a child and finally herself. I opened the dojo. Kodokan Judo Research Institute-1882.

Judo, which means “gentle method,” was born when Kano removed the more dangerous technique of Jiu-jitsu.

“The ultimate goal is to put two principles in our hearts,” Murata explained to CNN Sports in 2018.

“The principle of maximum efficiency and the principle of mutual welfare and benefit, that is the spirit of judo.

“I’ll think, I’ll think”

Former World No. 1 Tal Flicker told CNN in 2018: “The most obvious value that people can get from judo and apply to their lives is respect.

“Before the fight, bow to your opponent. Then fight to eat each other, but at the end of the fight, shake hands and bow again. Other sports can be learned from it.”

Pioneer

At the beginning of the 20th century, the International Olympic Committee wanted Japan and South Korea to participate in the Olympics, and in 1909, Kano was dispatched from Japan as one of the highest domestic authorities on sports and fitness, officially making the country official. I represented it. IOC.

As a result, he became the first Asian member of the IOC.

Kano played an important role in Japan’s bid to secure the privilege of hosting the 1940 Lost Game, and gave a keynote speech to the IOC at the end of the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics.

According to then-IOC leader Henri de Baile Latour of Belgium, Kano expanded the vision of the movement’s founder Pierre de Coubertin by hosting a tournament in Japan, east and west. ..

Kano died in 1938 at the age of 77, but his legacy has been preserved for a long time and has since blossomed into the world’s most popular martial arts.

In 1960, Judo was approved as an official Olympic sport, and four years later, at the 1964 Olympics, it made its debut in Tokyo’s spiritual hometown.

Isao Inokuma, the main character of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., became a heavyweight gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, and sports have gained more and more momentum in the last half century.

A record high of 389 athletes from 136 countries participated in the Rio 2016 Olympics, but according to 2014 figures, there are 8 million judo players in Japan alone and 28 million in the world. increase.

However, the explosion of judo would not have come without a shade of sadness for Murata, who did not want to see Kano’s core values ​​overwritten by the pursuit of medals.

“This is not bad,” Murata insisted. “But if all the Japanese think that judo is just a sport, I think Jigoro Kano feels very sad.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/28/sport/jigoro-kano-google-doodle-judo-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos