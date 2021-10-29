P & G Ventures returns to CES with the latest innovation challenge





Cynthinaty, October 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / –P & G Ventures, Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), an early stage startup studio today announced an entry call for the next innovation challenge. Entrepreneurs, inventors and start-ups who own fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products that improve the lives of consumers are eligible to apply for the Innovation Challenge until November 22, 2021. There is a chance that one applicant will be alone. Of the three finalists traveling to Las Vegas, we will propose ideas directly to the Eureka Park expert jury during CES 2022, the most influential technical event of the year. One of the winners will be given $ 10,000 and the opportunity to continue developing the product in partnership with P & G Ventures.

The panel of experts includes P & G’s Chief R & D and Innovation Officer Victor Aguilar. P & G, New Business President, Guy Persaw Plug and Play Tech Center Founder and Chief Executive Officer Saeed Amidi. Sarah Anderson, founding partner of Vault Fund. The final will be open to CES registered participants and will take place on January 6, 2022 at 9am (PT) at CES’s Eureka Park, home of breakthrough innovation start-ups. New this year, the Consumer Electronics Association (CTA) will promote greater visibility into innovation challenges through promotions on the organization’s communication platform to reach members, exhibitors, and attendees.

P & G Ventures is a non-toxic home and garden, active aging of men and women, healthy skin, food preservation and waste reduction, daily health, clean everywhere, helping parents and other new frontiers I am particularly interested in the innovation of FMCG in.

“The P & G Ventures Innovation Challenge has become a long-awaited event celebrating the ingenuity of innovators trying to solve consumer problems,” said Guy Persaw of P & G. “We are pleased to bring the finals of the Innovation Challenge back to the CES floor, a leading event in the tech industry. Finalists will be competing at Eureka Park, home of CES’s most exciting new startups. I think it’s perfect. We’ll work with CTA to make this year’s innovation challenge the biggest ever. “

Jean-Foster, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at CTA, said: “We are delighted to be able to team up with P & G Ventures to expand our innovation challenge and host the finals from CES 2022 live.”

The finalist pitch event will take place on Thursday, January 6th at 9:30 am (PT). The event will also be livestreamed from CES and you can find a free registration to watch the finals online here.

P & G Ventures will leverage the KITESRM platform and operating system to accept submissions from legal residents in 50 US states and the District of Columbia until November 22nd. For more information on how to apply, including contest rules and regulations, please visit ventureschallenge.com. Follow P & G Ventures on LinkedInand Twitter to stay up to date on the timing and news of the Virtual Innovation Challenge.

About P & G Ventures Founded in 2015, P & G Ventures is an early stage startup studio within P & G, with new target categories by partnering with entrepreneurs, inventors, visionaries, founders and starters both internally and externally. Create new FMCG brands and businesses. UPS. Over the past two years, P & G Ventures has attracted partners through aggressive scouting programs, winning media placements, speaking and attending related events, presence within CES’s P & G booth, and owned social accounts (Twitter and LinkedIn). We have provided a strategy. P & G Ventures has adopted lean principles and pay-as-you-go funding to advance the project at each stage of development discovery, creation, construction, and scaling. To date, there are four brands (Zevo, Kindra, Bodewell, OPTE) that have entered the build phase, either inside P & G or outside of partner M13’s Launchpad.

About Procter & Gamble P & G has one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, high-quality leadership brands such as Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain and Gillette. We provide it to consumers all over the world. Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, Whisper. The P & G community includes businesses in approximately 70 countries around the world. For the latest news and information about P & G and its brands, please visit http://www.pg.com.

About CES CES is the world’s most influential technology event, a test site for breakthrough technology and global innovators. This is where the world’s largest brands do business and meet new partners, with the sharpest innovators on stage. CES is owned and manufactured by the Consumer Electronics Association (CTA) and has all aspects of the technology sector. CES 2022 will be held directly in Las Vegas and will be held digitally from January 5th to 8th, 2022. Find out more at CES.tech and follow CESonsocial.

Source P & G Ventures

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-all-entrepreneurs-pg-ventures-returns-to-ces-with-latest-innovation-challenge-301411404.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos