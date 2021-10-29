Facebook’s Oculus Quest will soon be called MetaQuest





Formerly known as Facebook, Meta has rebranded its hardware to match the new name. Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth has announced that the company will phase out the Oculus brand, including the Oculus Quest virtual reality headset. From 2022, the OculusQuest product line will be called MetaQuest, and the Oculus app will be the MetaQuest app. Facebook Portal video devices will also be rebranded to MetaPortal in the coming months.

When people buy our products, we want them to clearly understand that all of these devices come from Meta and reach our vision of the Metaverse, Bosworth’s post reading. This means that Facebook will abolish the name it gave when it acquired Oculus in 2014. We all have a strong attachment to the Oculus brand, which was a very difficult decision. While abolishing the name, the original Oculus vision can ensure that Meta is deeply embedded in the way Meta continues to drive mass adoption of VR today.

This was a very difficult decision

Some Oculus products will also be given the Horizon brand, which reflects the company’s VR metaverse platform. Bosworth also said it will expand MetaHorizon as a brand that covers all of the first-party immersive social experiences. This has already been seen in Horizontal Workrooms and Horizontal Worlds. You’ll soon see the move from Oculus to Holizon Home, Horizon Venues, Horizon Friends, and Horizon Profile. Facebook Reality Labs in the VR / AR division, led by Bosworth, will be renamed to Reality Labs.

In a tweet, Oculus continues to be a core part of our DNA and will continue to be a brand of software and developer tools.

The company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the meta name today in his annual Facebook Connect keynote (formerly known as Oculus Connect, but now sometimes referred to as Meta Connect). Zuckerberg described this change as a solution to the confusion and annoyance of the company name, which is also the brand of a particular social app. Zuckerberg has identified an issue where Oculus users need to log in via Facebook. This is a headache for some VR enthusiasts. You may have been confused as to whether you would sign in to this with your Facebook corporate account or be associated with your social media account. He said.

Bosworth raised the same issue in his post. We’re listening to more feedback from the VR community, so we’re working on a new way to log in to Quest that doesn’t require a Facebook account and will land next year. This is one of the top priorities for working in-house, Bosworth said. The company today announced that the Metas Quest for Business program will allow users to log in with their Work account instead of their personal Facebook account, in a Bosworths statement and similar comments from Zuckerberg in the Connect keynote. Based on the coming months.

Update 6:45 PM ET: Added a tweet from Bosworth about Oculus branding for developer tools.

