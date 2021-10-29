Inside Jedi Blue, Facebook Shady deals with Google





Photo Illustration: Intelligence.Photo: Getty Images

Remember that you may need the help of your friends to become the industry-dominant social media Goliath, as a torrent of bad news consumes whatever could quickly change the name of Facebook or your company. Worth leaving. Perhaps they are better described as collusionists.

Over the past year, a series of court submissions by 15 state attorney generals has revealed the equivalent of a secret collusion between Google and Facebook, favoring the online advertising market and keeping competitors out. I did. Details continued to permeate last week, and New York judges opened more documents that shed light on the arrangement, but we’ve already learned a lot and two tech giants have their advantage over online advertising. Clarified how far to go to maintain retention. (A Google spokesperson said the proceedings’ allegations were groundless and full of inaccuracies.)

In March 2017, Facebook announced that it would support header bidding. Header bidding is an advertising technology promoted by external companies to challenge Google’s ad tech advantage. But a year later, Facebook suddenly changed its mind. This is because in 2018, Google and Facebook quietly agreed to use a system managed by Google to bid and manage online advertising. Google will give Facebook the first dive on preferential rates and placement of prime ads. Facebook supports Google’s efforts and refuses to build competing advertising technologies or use header bidding. Both Google and Facebook will benefit while ensuring continued joint control of the online advertising market. And then they earn billions of dollars in annual profits.

The project is highly formalized. Internal written deliberation on communication between the two companies, terms exchanged, reputation and legal costs if the transaction is published. It even had a ridiculous codename: Jedi Blue. Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, like Google Chief Operating Officer Philipp Schindler, has personally approved it. As part of the deal, Facebook has agreed to win 10% of the advertising auctions it participates in. The deal was expected to bring hundreds of millions of dollars from Facebook to Google. For Facebook, it was seen as a worthwhile deal and saved potentially billions of dollars in the cost of building a competing system.

What Facebook and Google did with Jedi Blue may have been illegal. According to paragraph 2 of the Sherman Act, monopolize or attempt to monopolize another person, or combine or collude with another person, in order to monopolize part of trade or commerce between multiple states or with a foreign country. Anyone who does so shall be considered guilty of felony. When it comes to the meaning of monopolizing something, the law distinguishes it from good products, business insights, or growth or development as a result of a historic accident, the deliberate acquisition of that power. Or described as maintenance. This seems to explain well what Facebook and Google were doing to agree to shelve header bids, among other actions.

Jedi Blue wasn’t the only Google project designed to move the market to its advantage. According to Wall Street, with the help of what’s called Project Bernanki, Google used data about past bids made through Google Ads to coordinate client bids and win rival advertising tools. Increased your chances of winning a deaf ad impression auction. journal. In other words, Google dominates both the buy-side and sell-side of the ad market, allowing clients to win ad auctions before their competitors using vast amounts of internal data (these auctions). Is automated and takes a few milliseconds)). Publishers were completely gloomy about the ads they were displaying being directed to Google clients. According to Google’s own estimates, Project Bernanke will generate $ 230 million in revenue in the first year.

It is important to note that the projects described here are not based on rumors. Google acknowledged their existence and included them in the court filings. Some of them were submitted improperly so journalists can see the project before it is sealed. Court documents describe close cooperation between companies in all aspects, from eliminating competitors to avoiding regulatory agencies. And, as Sandberg told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the agreement they made wasn’t just a strategic deal. They made a huge amount of money for both companies.

Google and Facebook knew that what they were trying to do could have a significant legal impact. As the Wall Street Journal reported, the Google-Facebook deal provides for working together to comply with antitrust laws, helping each other, and promptly and fully informing the other party of government communications related to the agreement. Did. Antitrust law is mentioned at least 20 times in the contract. Their ambition was clear. Avoid competing technologies before threatening your business model, even if it’s illegal. In the newly unsealed filing, Google employees reportedly want to stop bidding on headers.

Jason Kint, CEO of the publisher’s trade association Digital Content Next, has carefully watched the ongoing AG survey on Google and Facebook. In his view, it is important not to underestimate the imports of two industry leaders who are colluding with each other. Under the cute Jedi Blue label, the two largest advertising companies, which had already won most of the market and almost all of the industry’s growth, made secret deals between executives to tamper with the market. Yes, Kint said. Even non-technical people find it to be a massive abuse of power.

