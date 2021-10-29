Facebook Becomes Meta: Zuckerberg Pledges Metaverse to Include Privacy, Parental Controls, Tech News News, Top Stories





Menlo Park (Bloomberg, Reuters)-Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg (formerly known as Facebook) has announced that Metaverse will be the immersive reality platform of the future he envisions over the next decade. Is a privacy standard, parental control, and the use of data that his social network was notorious for.

At a livestreamed Connect event on Thursday (October 28th), he gave examples of the privacy and security controls needed by the Metaverse, including the ability to block someone from appearing in your space.

Zuckerberg is confident that Metaverse will be the next big computing platform and calls it the “successor to the mobile Internet.”

“Everyone who builds for the Metaverse needs to focus on building responsibly from the beginning,” he said. “This is one of the lessons I have internalized over the last five years: I want to emphasize these principles from the beginning.”

For half a year, Facebook has been criticized by lawmakers, regulators, and its employees for its loose privacy standards.

In a recent controversy, whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen leaked the document, showing that the company chose profit over user safety, she said. Zuckerberg said earlier this week that the document was used to draw a “false picture.”

The company may face questions from regulators on how to protect privacy and manage the potential for harassment and harassment content in Metaverse’s new digital world.

On Thursday, Facebook renamed it Metaplatform, separating its corporate identity from the social network of the same name, which is plagued by toxic content, and highlighting the move to a new metaverse computing platform focused on virtual reality.

Apps such as flagship social networks, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp keep Monica.

During Thursday’s event (a long demo of meta hardware and VR projects), Zuckerberg was easily attended by the company’s head of government affairs, Nick Clegg.

Craig said the company’s work at Metaverse has transparency regarding age and parental controls, as well as how data is used and collected. He also said the company would consult with human and civil rights groups without a name.

Regulators are “catch up” with Internet advances because of consumer demand for rapid technological advances, Craig told his boss during the event.

“I really don’t think it needs to be this time,” he said. “It will take years for the metaverse we envision to be fully realized.”

VR tools for home and work

Meta is trying to make VR feel like home. This is part of a radical plan to bring immersive technology to a wider audience.

At the Connect conference, social media giants unveiled the Horizon Home in addition to the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.

The new feature will allow users to interact as digital avatars in virtual homes created through the company’s VR system, where they can even watch videos and play games together, the company said. .. In the future, people will be able to customize their digital home.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg interacted with his avatar during the meeting and announced the company’s rebranding to Meta on October 28, 2021. Photo: REUTERS / FACEBOOK

In the demonstration, Zuckerberg showed off his virtual avatar in jeans and a black long-sleeved shirt.

The CEO said people will probably have multiple avatars for work, home and games. During the demonstration, Mr. Zuckerberg received a call from his wife, Priscilla, on a watch device.

“It’s okay, that’s a glance,” he said. “It’s a journey, but you can see some of the basic components.”

The presentation included an announcement that Take-Two Interactive Software’s popular game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is under development for Oculus Quest 2.

Meta also said it will test a program that allows users to log on to Quest 2 VR goggles with a special work account instead of a personal Facebook account through a new service called Quest for Business. And next year, we will release a high-end headset called Cambria.

In a previous briefing, Andrew Bosworth, who heads the company’s Reality Lab, said, “Our goal was not just games, but new use cases that make VR available to people in different areas of their lives. Is to continue to develop. ” this week.

Within the next decade, Metaverse is expected to reach one billion people and “host hundreds of millions of dollars in digital commerce,” Zuckerberg said.

He sought to position the Metaverse as the future of e-commerce and said it would bring broad benefits to society and the economy.

Specifically, Horizon’s ability to host virtual conferences could reduce air traffic, he said.

Other new VR tools introduced Thursday and ready for the coming months or next year include new fitness apps and accessories, and the ability to invite Facebook friends to messenger calls over VR.

Framegrab of keynote speech on the new Meta brand by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on October 28, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE / META HANDOUT

At the conference, Meta also said it was investing in features that would allow developers to build new experiences that blend the real and virtual worlds on the Quest platform.

The company also announced a US $ 150 million (S $ 202 million) educational program to increase training and partnership opportunities for augmented reality and VR creators.

Meta is increasing its VR products while building the Metaverse.

“It sounds like a science fiction novel, but we’re starting to see many of these technologies coming together,” Zuckerberg said. He gave a rough “5 to 10 year” time frame for their wider use.

By building the Metaverse, Meta will reduce its reliance on mobile operating systems and allow browser makers such as Alphabet’s Google and Apple to serve consumers.

“This isn’t about spending more time on the screen,” Zuckerberg said. “It’s about spending the time we’re already spending better.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/tech/tech-news/zuckerberg-vows-metaverse-will-have-privacy-parental-controls

