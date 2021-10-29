MacBook Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR display supports reference mode and tweaks





AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commissions as an Amazon Associate and Affiliate Partner on eligible purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not affect our edits.

With the introduction of Liquid Retina XDR display technology on the MacBook Pro, Apple is now giving professional users the option to create and use customized reference modes for specific color workflows.

Apple’s redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are the first to boast a Liquid Retina XDR display, hardware that opens the door to features previously reserved for the expensive Pro Display XDR.

With a mini LED backlight and Apple’s typical color-accurate panel, the MacBook Pro’s display can render HDR content with particularly high brightness and contrast ratio. ProMotion technology adds a dynamically variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smooth scrolling and smooth graphics. The company’s marketing material states that video editors can choose from a fixed refresh rate to suit their footage, but doesn’t mention much about laptop color reproduction options.

According to the newly released support documentation, the MacBook Pro comes with a variety of preset reference modes for specific work environments and standard media production workflows for video, photo, web, and printing. Most presets were previously available to Pro Display XDR users.

“The reference modes included with the display can be used to meet the production requirements of HDR, HD, SD video, and other media types. Each reference mode is the display’s color space, white spots, and gamma. , And set the brightness. ”Says Apple.

The default for MacBook Pro is “Apple XDR Display (P3-1600 nits)”. It’s based on the wide-color P3 primary commonly found on Apple displays, but with new support up to the peak of the “Extreme Dynamic Range (XDR)” output. 1600 knit. Other options include HDR video, digital cinema with two whitepoint options, design and printing with D50 whitepoint, and web mode with sRGB color space.

Users can also create their own presets using color gamut, white point, SDR transfer function, gamma boost, PQ transfer function, and maximum brightness variables. In custom reference mode, you can enable HDR content on the screen and limit the brightness to full screen. Full screen is required to fine-tune the white point and brightness on your MacBook Pro.

Last week, Apple launched a redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro model. In addition to the Liquid Retina XDR display, the laptop features a powerful and efficient Apple Silicon chip, various ports, a 1080p camera, an improved keyboard with function keys, MagSafe 3, audio extensions and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://appleinsider.com/articles/21/10/29/macbook-pros-liquid-retina-xdr-display-supports-reference-modes-and-fine-tuning The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos