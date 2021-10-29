Holon IQ announces the first ever Climate Tech 50 list SEA’s Green Dream





Climate technology is highly sought after in many areas as environmental issues continue to be talked about around the world. In Southeast Asia, organizations want to leverage climate technology to not only meet environmental regulations, but also dramatically reduce carbon emissions.

Holon IQ, a global impact intelligence platform, works with regional ecosystem leader New Energy Nexus to scrutinize more than 500 ASEAN-based tech startups and companies, making it the most on the first list of 50 Southeast Asian Climate Techs. We have selected the top 50 promising. The scoring process includes markets, products, teams (including diversity), capital, and momentum to determine who makes the cut.

Southeast Asia ClimateTech 50 identifies regions of young, fast-growing, innovative climate-focused enterprises. Except for that situation, only companies under 10 years were considered. A quarter (25%) of the cohort was first established in 2015 and 68% started between 2010 and 2014.

The 50 companies were categorized with a primary focus on new classifications for climate technology. HolonIQ has built an open source taxonomy by experts from around the world. Global Climate Technology Landscape 1.0 classifies 50 key categories and provides a standard structure and language for identifying, tracking, and understanding the breadth and depth of innovation occurring in global climate innovation. ..

This year’s ASEAN list falls into eight categories. The categories are Agri + Food, Environment, Industry, Mobility, Networks, Renewables, Resources, and Storage. Almost one-third (32%) of companies belong to Agri + Food, including smart or vertical farming, plant-based, cell-cultured foods, the environment, and renewable energy.

In addition, the environment has a strong presence, with 16% of startups involved in providing nature-based solutions, sustainable materials and circular economies. Finally, in the renewable energy category, we delve into 12% of energy sources for wind, solar, geothermal, hydro and biomass.

Most businesses (58%) rely on physical forms of technology and innovation, while only 17% are software or digital-based. For the rest of the quarter, we will provide climate-focused services. Some of the companies nominated for the 2021 Southeast Asian Climate Technology 50 are clean energy companies.

It consists of:

Ingine Pacific and Okra Solar in Vietnam and Cambodia, blockchain-based seafood traceability and data ecosystem Fishcoin project in Singapore, waste management platform RecyGlo in Myanmar, energy management solution Leastric in Indonesia, sustainable plant-based alternative meat producers in the Philippines WTH Foods. Turnkey provider of ihandal Energy Solutions, a sustainable engineering solution in Malaysia. Thai clean energy electric vehicle developer ETRAN.

The ASEAN list is part of the 10 regional lists that make up Holon IQ’s first Climate Tech 1000. This list was selected from over 20,000 startups and companies applying for or covering the Holon IQ Intelligence Platform. The regional list guarantees a diverse and truly global representation, highlighting the exciting innovations that are taking place around the world.

This list presents the 1,000 most promising people who have made significant contributions to climate change mitigation and adaptation by applying new technologies and scientific knowledge. HolonIQ provides impact market intelligence by developing open source taxonomies and unique intelligence. This enables you to make better decisions with a global perspective on contextual data, disciplined analytics, education, healthcare and sustainability.

Global Climate Technology Landscape 1.0 will be officially announced at the 26th Conference of the Parties to Climate Change (COP26) in Scotland from October 31st to November 12th, 2021.

Aaron Large

Aaron enjoys writing about enterprise technology in the region. He attended and interviewed many local and international technology expos, events and forums and spoke with some of the largest engineers in the industry. With over 10 years of media experience, Aaron previously worked on political, business, sports and entertainment news.

