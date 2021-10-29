Chips Geopolitics and EU’s New Semiconductor Sovereignty Agenda – EURACTIV.com





The technology has become surprisingly too geopolitical, especially in the current global shortage of semiconductors, Raluca Csernatoni writes.

Raluca Csernatoni is a European security and defense expert focusing on the emerging and disruptive security and defense technologies of Carnegie Europe in Brussels.

Semiconductors, also known as microchips, are the backbone of today’s interconnected world. From the old low-end chips used in the automotive industry to the high-end chips needed for cutting-edge products such as PCs and smartphones, semiconductors are the brains of all electronic devices.

The ongoing global shortage is a major concern. Why did this happen?

Crisis is associated with a combination of different events and factors. The main cause was the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic snowball. Not only did this close the chip manufacturing facility, but it also caused a high demand for personal electronics by millions of people working at home.

Another factor was the US-China technology trade war, where Washington imposed trade restrictions on China’s largest chip maker (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation – SMIC).

This geopolitical conflict has put pressure on non-Chinese manufacturers that are already in full operation.

Finally, Taiwan, the largest player in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, has experienced the most severe drought for over a century, but the chip manufacturing process requires large amounts of ultrapure water. As a result, bottlenecks have already been added to dire situations.

Today, the United States (Intel) is competing in many parts of advanced manufacturing processes, such as chip design and manufacturing. However, the most concentrated manufacturing and assembly of cutting-edge chips is in Asia, mainly in Taiwan (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co-TSMC), then in South Korea (Samsung Electronics), and Europe is a minor player. Not too much.

Due to manufacturing delays intensified by pandemics over the past two years, a shortage of chips has led the state to pursue autonomy and increase production in this strategic sector.

Therefore, the ongoing global chip shortage exposes technology-dependent geopolitical risks, concentrating chip manufacturing in only a handful of countries.

Access to high-end microchips is essential not only for industry, but also for national and international security.

The United States is discussing large investments and incentives to support home-made manufacturing, R & D, and supply chain security under the bipartisan American Chips Act.

Maintaining a semiconductor innovation advantage and supporting supply chain resilience has become an important strategic priority for Washington.

This highlights the fact that semiconductors as a basic technology are considered important for both economic performance and military power in the digital age.

Similarly, the EU aims to reach 20% of the global market by 2030, strengthen supply chain resilience, strengthen European interests and reach the top tier of chip makers. I am.

In her latest annual State of the Union address, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed another initiative, the European Chip Act, to strengthen EU technical sovereignty.

It is intended to send a political signal that the EU wants to participate in global chip racing and expand its domestic research and manufacturing capacity.

To this end, the European Commission has recently launched a European Alliance for Processors and Semiconductors, bringing together EU Member States, companies, research and technology organizations.

With the European Chips Act, our technical sovereignty is within reach, according to Thierry Breton of the European Internal Markets Commission.

Or is it? The EU’s ambitions for chip sovereignty can certainly be misguided, especially when it comes to making state-of-the-art chips that take a lot of time and money to develop.

There is a lot of political rhetoric around this goal.

Controlling production and turning the supply chain up is very difficult. The EU is lagging behind the party.

The semiconductor sector is highly concentrated, specialized, innovation-driven, highly capital-intensive and, importantly, managed by integrated players from Asia and the United States.

Other major obstacles to the EU are its unique single market rules for competition and its history of minimizing public subsidies.

Nevertheless, the European technology sovereignty framework may help convince Member States of more EU benefits in coordinating innovation and industrial efforts.

Also, acting alone to pursue strategic autonomy is not always the most viable approach. Partnerships with trusted countries and commercial players are just as important, but no more.

This explains Breton’s recent visits to the United States, Japan and South Korea for onshore production, attracting high-end manufacturing to Europe.

To attract the attention of chip makers, Brock can leverage its considerable research ecosystem, scientific and industrial capabilities in key technology sectors, and a skilled workforce.

Two European-based success stories are worth flagging. Belgium Center for Inter-University Microelectronics – IMED, an international R & D organization, is a leader in semiconductor research.

ASML, a Dutch multinational company, is also an innovation leader in the semiconductor industry, manufacturing the complex machines essential to the manufacture of microchips.

Strategic technical alliances are just as important. Efforts to rebalance semiconductors and the global supply chain were also on the agenda of the Pittsburgh EU-US Trade Technology Council in September 2021.

The board seems to be the best forum for discussing joint strategies and finding a common foundation for increasing the security of their respective supplies. It remains to be seen how this actually works, as in the case of trying to go beyond commitments and avoid global semiconductor subsidy competition with other players such as the United States, South Korea and China.

While the EU’s plans for chip sovereignty materialize, Brock fosters an innovation-friendly ecosystem in Europe, consistent with considerable European funding to support its technological initiatives in chip design and manufacturing. You need to focus on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euractiv.com/section/digital/opinion/chips-geopolitics-and-eus-new-semiconductors-sovereignty-agenda/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos