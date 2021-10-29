Description: Why Facebook is embarking on a Metaverse journey by changing its brand name as Meta





Facebook creator and current CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, describes the “metaverse” that the company wants to “help” with the “immersive embodied Internet.” With this new focus, Facebook is now called “meta.” This is a change and the company announced it at the Connect 2021 conference.

But what does this rebranding exercise really mean, and how does Facebook plan to build this metaverse? This is explained below.

What does the new name “meta” mean? Is the Facebook app also called “meta”?

The Greek word meta means later or later. The entire Facebook company will simply be called meta. However, the Facebook app retains its name and no other apps have changed.

However, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger are all under Meta, and Google has all its products under Alphabet.

And in the way Zuckerberg pitched his vision in the keynote, all of these apps seem to continue to play a role in the upcoming Metaverse, albeit in very different ways. … It will be Metaverse First, not Facebook First. This means that over time, you will no longer need a Facebook account to use other services. As our new brand begins to appear in our products, we hope that people around the world will know about the meta-brand and the future we represent, he wrote in a post.

Meta also has a new logo. It’s like a symbol of infinity. In a blog post, the company states that Metasymbolize is designed to move dynamically within the Metaverse.

What does it mean to live in the Metaverse?

We know how Zuckerberg envisions the Metaverse: interoperability, avatars, natural interfaces, teleports, homespace, presence and digital goods are some of the key features of this Metaverse. As you cross the internet.

As mentioned in a previous article, Metaverse is not a Facebook or Meta-specific idea, as it is now called. The idea originated in Neil Stevenson’s novel “Snow Crash.” Of course, the vision Silicon Valley currently sells isn’t as dystopian as the novel.

You can also experience being in a digital space as if it were real and share the space with others. Think of realistic holograms, ubiquitous virtual avatars, and holographic screens that you can access with gestures or just tilt your head.

Zuckerberg argues that living in the Metaverse will feel more natural and vibrant. He said the device would no longer be the focus of your attention.

Based on Facebook’s presentation, it is possible for two people in two different cities on the planet to attend a concert together or join a party with other virtual or holographic avatars. There is sex. Working from home in the Metaverse has a different meaning. When you log in, you can experience the office as if you were there, even if you weren’t there in the physical sense of the word.

But the Metaverse is more than the ability to teleport yourself to different spaces and experience mixed reality. One of the key features of the Metaverse is that it is live, continuous and never reset. And while this may sound like the digital world overtakes our entire life, Zuckerberg argues that it’s not about spending more time on the screen.

How does Facebook plan to build this “Metaverse”?

Meta knows that it’s not the only one that can build this metaverse. The plan is to keep the Metaverse experience free, for which Meta will either sell the device for a fee or subsidize it for more people to use.

These are VR or AR devices that can be used to access parts of the metaverse such as Oculus Quest 2 or 3. There is also a new VR device called Project Cambria. It is more expensive and has more advanced tracking technology. This will come next year. Facebook also has an AR glasses project called Aria, which is still in the works.

Meta also supports sideloading and streaming from your PC, so users can choose their choices rather than using the Quest Store to find apps or reach customers.

And, in as many cases as possible, we aim to offer low-cost services for developers and creators so that we can maximize the overall creative economy. But he added that he needed to avoid losing too much money along the way.

In his keynote, Zuckerberg also shot directly on other platforms, Apple. He was also humble at this time. Because we are as big a company as we are, and at the same time we have learned what it is like to build on other platforms. Living under their rules deeply shapes my view of the technology industry. I have come to believe that the lack of consumer choice and the high fees of developers are restraining innovation and restraining the Internet economy.

Therefore, the apparently all-encompassing Metaverse gives Facebook the opportunity to escape the rules of Apple and Google, which have tight control over the iOS and Android platforms, respectively.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new name Meta at a virtual event on Thursday, October 28, 2021. (APPhoto / Eric Risberg)

But does this sound like a science fiction novel? Will this be a reality in the next few years?

Science fiction is the inspiration behind this idea, and even Zuckerberg knows that it won’t be built in the next few years. He hopes that part of the Metaverse will exist by the next decade. However, the Metaverse presents many challenges.

For one thing, all these accurate and real holographic projections require technology to catch up. Not there yet. And Facebook isn’t the only one working to make this mixed reality a reality. Epic Games is very focused on creating elements of the Metaverse using an unrealistic engine. Microsoft’s Project Mesh is also trying to achieve a similar kind of mixed reality, with features that enable personal holoportation.

But again, the technology isn’t ready yet. Google’s Project Starline has shown a similar mixed reality experience in video calls, but the technology is still in its infancy and has not yet been rolled out on a large scale.

One of the big challenges is interoperability. This means that digital items purchased at Metaverse should technically work everywhere. For example, virtual items such as virtual T-shirts need to work on all aspects of the Metaverse. Currently this is not possible. For example, items purchased from PUBG cannot be used in Fortnite.

In the Metaverse, this is possible thanks to interoperability, but Zuckerberg acknowledges that this requires rewriting rules and more open standards.

How about the privacy of Metaverse?

Meta, or Facebook, has a lot of problems with user privacy. However, Zuckerberg argues that the Metaverse is built with user privacy in mind.

The keynote also talked about not wanting to surprise people with new technologies and the need to work with policy makers and governments while the metaverse is being built. However, the details of how privacy works in this metaverse are still unknown. And given how the Metaverse wants to embrace everything, how Meta handles privacy will certainly be a highly scrutinized aspect of this new world.

