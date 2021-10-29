SK Innovation is looking to future tech startups.





Solid Power Manufacturing Engineering holds all solid-state battery cells at two 20 amp-hours (Ah).Courtesy of solid power

Lithium-ion battery maker SK Innovation has partnered with SolidPower, a next-generation EV battery technology startup that promises increased cost, security and performance.

Pair said it would collaboratively develop an all-solid-state battery cell using SolidPowers’ proprietary sulfide-based electrolyte.

For EV batteries, solid state means that solid electrolytes, not liquids, facilitate the flow of electricity. The automotive industry is very interested in all-solid-state batteries because they are cheaper to manufacture, lighter in weight, less likely to catch fire, and have improved battery performance. All-solid-state batteries are a panacea for the industry, but the technology is not yet ready for automotive applications.

SK Innovation (ticker: 096770.Korea) will invest $ 30 million in SolidPower as part of the deal.

The partnership with SK Innovation is designed to verify that Solid Powers’ all-solid-state production process is scalable and compatible with existing lithium-ion production technologies, said Solid Power’s co-founder and CEO. Doug Campbell said in the company’s news release. The ability to work with world leaders in lithium-ion battery manufacturing is key to our market development strategy and expected demand.

SK Innovation manufactures traditional lithium-ion batteries. The company recently received attention when Ford Motor Company (F) announced a $ 11.4 billion investment in Kentucky and Tennessee to electrify its vehicles. SK has invested half the money in a battery of about $ 4.5 billion and plans to build and operate capacity in Ford.

The rest of the money outside the battery factory will be used to assemble the vehicle.

Prior to this SK-Solid Power transaction, the listed or soon-listed solid-state or hybrid anode battery companies Quantum Scape (QS), Solid Power, and SES were primarily affiliated with automakers. Today, traditional lithium-ion battery makers with internal all-solid-state battery programs are looking for all-solid-state battery startups for additional technology.

QuantumScape is partly owned by Volkswagen (VOW3.Germany), and QuantumScape has agreed to sell the prototype product to another unnamed automaker. SES works with General Motors (GM) and Hyundai Motor (005280, South Korea). Solid Power works with BMW (BMW.Germany) and Ford.

SES and SolidPower are not yet listed, but have merged with a special purpose company (SPAC). If the merger is approved, the investor who owns the SPAC shares will own the battery player.

SES is merged with Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (IVAN). SolidPower merges with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (DCRC)

Decarbonized shares rose 3.6% on Thursday, closing at $ 10.98 per share. The deal helped. DA Davidson also launched stock coverage with a buy valuation and 13 price targets.

Write to Alroot at [email protected]

