Dropbox plans to add native Apple Silicon Support to Mac apps in early 2022 [Updated]





Update 9:45 am: In a Twitter reply, Dropbox founder and CEO Drew Houston apologized for the confusion caused by the “non-ideal” support response, and Dropbox “reliably supports Apple silicone. I have. ” Released in the first half of next year. The original article below.

Sorry for the confusion, but we do support Apple Silicon. We have been working on a native M1 build for some time, which we aim to release in the first half of 2022. (And I agree that the response in the support thread was not ideal) — Drew Houston (@drewhouston) October 28, 2021

Dropbox doesn’t seem to have any plans to natively support Apple Silicon Macs almost a year after the first Mac with the M1 chip became available.

The official Dropbox support thread shared by Mitchell Hashimoto on Twitter reveals a blunder regarding native support for Apple Silicon Macs. Dropbox seems to argue that a significant number of community members need to vote for native Apple Silicon Support to implement it. Also, there are multiple recurring requests with different wording, and the user’s vote for support is fragmented.

Dropbox does not yet have native support for Apple Silicon and has no official plans at this time. The official answer in this thread is embarrassing. To be honest, I didn’t think this was the reason to switch after the 12-year paid sub, but it may be. https://t.co/OjthQ32phV — Mitchell Hashimoto (@mitchellh) October 27, 2021

In July, a response from Dropbox staff in a thread explained that “this idea will need a little more support before sharing suggestions with our team,” and Apple Silicon Support voted further. Flagged as needed. A month ago, Dropbox staff replied again to a thread requesting native Apple Silicon Support, and Dropbox used Apple’s Rosetta conversion layer with all devices running supported versions of macOS. He said it was still compatible.

An additional complaint in the thread claims that the Rosetta-powered Dropbox is destroying the MacBook’s battery life and using an imbalanced amount of memory.

Dropbox may continue to natively support Apple Silicon Macs in the future, but the way the problem was delegated to the two stand-off responses of the support thread seemed to cause anger, and the thread was angry and the user was angry. Migrate to a rival service that is full of planning claims.

Google Drive has recently been updated with native Apple Silicon support, and other services such as Microsoft OneDrive and Box have already tested native Apple Silicon support.

Related article

NordVPN update adds native support for Apple Silicon Mac

The popular VPN service NordVPN has released an update to add native support for Apple Silicon Macs. As of version 6.6.1, NordVPN natively supports Apple Silicon Macs such as the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and 24-inch iMac, each with an M1 chip. The update began to be released on August 3rd, but the Nord blog post today has a 6.6.1 update …

Updates for Adobe Photoshop and DaVinci Resolve released on Apple Silicon Support Wednesday, March 10, 2021 1:12 am PST by Sami Fathi

Adobe is deploying Photoshop updates to provide native support for Apple Silicon, promising users 1.5 times faster performance than running software via Rosetta emulation. In November, Adobe released Photoshop in beta with support for Apple Silicon. Now, with the latest v22.3 update announced today, Adobe is officially adding Apple Silicon support. Photoshop runs natively on M1 but …

Updated attention and FileMaker with native support for M1Mac

Claris, an Apple subsidiary, today announced the release of FileMaker version 19.3. With several new features, including native support for Apple Silicon. This will improve the performance of Macs with M1 chips. Summary of new features from the announcement: Apple Silicone: Claris FileMaker Pro and Claris FileMaker Server are the first low-code universal macOS binaries to guarantee that …

Homebrew, an open source package management software, gets native Apple silicon support

The popular macOS package management system Homebrew has received a major update today. The 3.0.0 version introduces official support for Apple Silicon Chips. Apple Silicon is now officially supported with installations in / opt / homebrew. The Formulae.brew.sh formula page shows which platforms offer bottles (binary packages) and therefore whether they are supported by Homebrew. self made…

VLC media player for macOS updated with native M1 support

The popular media player VLC for macOS has been updated to version 3.0.12 today to natively support Apple Silicon Macs such as Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models. .. VLC 3 features include automatic hardware decoding for 4K and 8K playback, support for 10-bit HDR, 360-degree video and 3D audio, and … Chromecast streaming.

Launched Today with Apple Silicon Set Supported Zoom

The popular video conferencing app Zoom will be updated today with native support for Apple Silicon Mac. The Zoom support documentation discovered by 9to5Mac contains the release notes for the update to be released today. The most notable update is support for the Apple Silicon processor, and Zoom will release a separate installer for apps on the Apple Silicon Mac. For updates …

Adobe Illustrator is now available in beta Apple Silicon

Less than a month after releasing Adobe Photoshop for Apple Silicon, more than three months after releasing Adobe Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, and Audition for Apple Silicon in beta, Adobe is Apple’s latest chip. Started testing Illustrator on the architecture. Adobe released the first beta version of Illustrator for Apple Silicon late last week, and many of the illustrator’s “core features” are …

Microsoft describes ARM Windows virtualization on Apple Silicon Mac as an “unsupported scenario”

Macs with Apple Silicon don’t support Windows and don’t have the Boot Camp feature like Intel Macs, but Windows support is what many users want. However, Microsoft has said that running the Arm version of Windows 11 on the M1 Mac via virtualization etc. is “not supported …”, weakening expectations that Windows will run on Apple silicone. ..

Intel CEO wants to get Apple back by making better chips than Apple

In a new episode of Axios on HBO shared by MarketWatch, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger talks with Axios Chief Technology Officer Ina Fried, Apple moves to its own custom-designed silicon chip across the Mac lineup, and more. We discussed the topic. When asked if Intel gave up the idea of ​​a Mac running on Intel processors in the future, Gelsinger said he wanted …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/10/28/dropbox-no-plans-to-support-apple-silicon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos