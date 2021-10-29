Why Google is the Hottest Cloud Provider in the World





Asked that Google has become the hottest major cloud computing provider in the world, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said Google Clouds’ active focus on industry-specific solutions is the market-leading growth driver. I said that was the reason.

In the weekly Cloud Wars Top 10 ranking, Google Cloud is third behind Microsoft and Amazon. And, in addition to Google Clouds’ continued rapid growth, its highly innovative new solutions and market approaches are undoubtedly putting significant upward pressure on Amazon for its second spot.

But I’m ahead of myself, so let’s get back to what drives the market-leading growth of Google Clouds. Third-quarter growth was 45%, with quarterly revenues of up to $ 5 billion.

Analyst Brent Thill asked Pichai the following question during the phone Q & A section on Alphabets’ earnings on October 26th. At Google Cloud, we continue to hear from our partners that the scale of transactions is expanding. BigQuery has had a huge impact on many customers. client. Is it possible to talk about and extend what is displayed there and other notable trends that are currently being displayed that may not have been displayed in the past?

In these Q & A sessions during the quarterly earnings announcement, before sharing Pichai’s verbatim answers, my view on Pichai was that he was very cautious, cautious, and usually with a minimalist. Is to provide a reply called. He always responds politely and certainly, but in my experience Pichai rarely deviates from the very narrow path of trying to limit his response to as few words and as few colors as possible.

As you can see, the first part of Pichais’s answer sticks to that formula, and here’s the first part.

Overall, we continue to maintain strong momentum. The team is on track. You mentioned BigQuery. Data, analytics and AI continue to be a sort of fundamental change in what companies are trying to achieve, and BigQuery stands out among them. And we are definitely seeing the momentum going on there. It is a source of strength.

Well, that’s all true, and it’s also barely illuminated as much as possible: strong momentum … the team is doing well … radical change … continuous momentum.

Later, Pichai became a bit broader when he began working on the second part of the question about data and factors other than BigQuery.

Another area I would like to emphasize is that security continues to be an increasingly focused and differentiating area for us, given that we have invested in it for over 20 years. It is a pioneer such as Zero Trust. So it was definitely an area, as cybersecurity concerns are rising among the companies and CEOs I’m talking to. Multi-cloud continues to be a differentiator, and I think our customers are increasingly demanding it. And that’s also an area, as we’ve embraced it early on.

Okayagain, frank and cautious, but in that part Pichai revealed most of his attempts to be a little / a little spontaneous!

But it was in the third and last part of his reply that Pichai lost his character a little and said something bright and unexpected. He clearly stated that he was identifying the factors that caused the Google Cloud boom above all else.

But above all, I think we have a great deal of emphasis on industry value proposition. This allows the solution to be sharpened vertically. And it really helped us get some of the bigger deals you mention. And we keep doing that.

In short, there’s a black-and-white representation from the CEO, one of the most influential companies in the world. A major differentiator and growth driver for Google Cloud is its enthusiastic acceptance of the industry-specific solutions that Thomas Kurian envisioned. He has been a champion since he became CEO of Google Cloud almost three years ago.

So I’m Bravo, Sundar Pichai! Thanks for gladly sharing some of the unparalleled insights into why we created Google Cloud, the hottest cloud computing provider in the world, at least for now.

And if you want to know more about these industry solutions and all of this industry cloud, the timing is perfectly perfect, with CloudWars and AccelerationEconomy.com hosting IndustryCloud during the week of November 15-19. Battleground Week is a digital event that presents top-priority questions from business customers and answers from six of the world’s top industry cloud vendors: Salesforce, Google Cloud, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, and Workday. Registration is free and easy, and you can take care of it here.

