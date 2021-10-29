Google has banned just 150 dangerous Android apps, so remove them from your phone





No matter what device you are using, you need to be aware of scams. Received emails, texts sent by someone, or downloaded apps can be dangerous. You can’t go for a week without new threats. This week is a collection of fake Android apps on Google Play.

Cyber ​​security software company Avast has been reporting on a fraudulent campaign called Ultima SMS in recent weeks. According to Avast, 151 apps were part of a premium SMS scam campaign. These fake Android apps impersonate legitimate tools, from photo editors and camera filters to games and QR code scanners. Their intention is to get victims to sign up for expensive SMS services.

Fake Android app downloaded by millions

When you install the Ultima SMS app, your phone’s location, IMEI, and number will be checked immediately to determine the area code and language of the country you’re using for fraud. When you open the app, you’ll be prompted in your language to enter your phone number and email address.

After submitting the information, the app will sign up for a premium SMS service of $ 40 or more per month. At this point, the app will either show more subscription options or simply stop working. You will then be billed weekly by the fraudulent service.

How are people falling into this?

As Avast explains, the reasons people are downloading these fake Android apps to Google Play are:

The detected apps basically have the same structure. That is, the same basic app structure is reused many times. These copies are disguised as real apps through a properly built app profile on the Play Store. Profiles often include catchy photos and compelling app descriptions, along with high review averages. However, upon closer inspection, there is a general privacy policy statement, which features a basic developer profile that includes a common email address. It also tends to receive a large number of negative reviews from users who have correctly identified the app as a scam or have been scammed.

In addition, fake Android apps are promoted on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms. These social media networks can’t catch everything (if they’re even trying), so it’s up to you to assess the risk before clicking on the sketchy ads for flashy apps.

Screenshots of a fake Android fraud app ad.Image source: Avast

Android device users have already downloaded these apps over 10.5 million times. The good news is that Google has banned all apps that were part of this particular campaign. You should check the complete list of fake apps to make sure you don’t have any apps on your phone. If you find the app on your phone from that list, remove it immediately.

