Today’s CIO Technology Trends and Innovations





Jakarta. According to IDC, information and communication technology (ICT) spending at APAC is “expected to grow by more than 4.9% to reach $ 924 billion in 2021 and reach $ 1 trillion in 2024.” “Increased spending on ICT makes Asia Pacific more dependent and confident in technology,” as Daniel Kum, director of Data Center Infrastructure (DCI) and Product Management (PM) at Lenovo, Asia Pacific, investigated. , Current and future organizational success. “

“As companies become more data-centric in their approach to business, they need to focus on smarter devices and infrastructure solutions that can meet tomorrow’s needs,” Daniel explains.

With all this in mind, to stay ahead of the game, you need to build an infrastructure with core technology competencies. It has three basics: (1) take advantage of technology trends (such as 5G) to stay up to date, (2) consider energy efficient solutions, and (3) invest in security. It means that.

Before delving into the details of the points mentioned above, it is appropriate to gain a better understanding of the two front-line challenges facing CIOs and IT leaders today.

APAC: Challenges facing CIOs and IT leaders

Achieving an Agile, Effective and Protected Remote Workplace: Remote work is relatively common in many companies today, but it wasn’t in early 2020. Earlier last year, the CIO faced a major challenge as he had to take an unprecedented lead. Migration to remote work for the entire organization. This puts great pressure on local CIOs and IT leaders to launch digital transformation in an accelerated time frame for an agile, effective and secure remote workplace.

According to Deloitte, “up to 47.8 million people in six ASEAN countries (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam) could move to remote work over a period of several years.” Hybrid workplaces are an ongoing challenge facing CIOs and IT leaders across the region.

Increasingly Technology-Driven Business Environment: The transition to remote working is just one of the many challenges CIOs and IT leaders have faced since their inception. The pandemic has completely transformed today’s business environment into a highly technology-driven business environment.

As Daniel analogizes, “data is a new currency and IT decision makers are new bankers,” he goes on to explain: “As contactless payments and remote work grow, every organization, regardless of industry today, is becoming a technology-first company. Creating smarter device and infrastructure solutions is for everyone. It’s the key to unleashing smarter technology for us. “

Technology, innovation and utilization trends (5G)

CEOs and business leaders believe that technology and innovation are important to effectively compete in an increasingly technology-driven business environment. This idea is not only unique to the APAC region, but is also common on a global scale. According to a Deloitte Insights article published in April 2020, CEOs are looking for CIOs to step up as strategic business partners to guide their organizations through a continuous cycle of accelerating change and turmoil. This shows that there is evidence that technology and innovation are recognized among CEOs. It’s a way to move forward.

As explained above, CIOs and IT leaders are in a unique and difficult position today in the face of a highly volatile business environment. However, it is imperative to adapt and respond to evolving needs and trends through innovation. To do this, it is imperative to stay abreast of relevant technology trends in order to take advantage of them strategically. Today’s CIOs are well aware of the huge revenue potential of cloud, hybrid cloud, edge computing, etc., but 5G is a relatively early stage, but it’s another resource that CIOs can consider leveraging.

5G’s Key Revenue Opportunities: Huawei-Supported STL Partners reports that 5G’s unique benefits will be worth $ 1.4 trillion across major industries in 2030, not just in the consumer market, but in a variety of other areas. May bring out the benefits of. 5G enables operators to offer and manage custom networks in a cloud-like way. 5G is expected to achieve high penetration across multiple industries by 2030 due to its ability to scale up and down, define parameters (such as latency), and add features (such as security features). increase.

The 5G capabilities described above have the potential to unlock significant new revenue opportunities in the enterprise space by leveraging 5G, creating innovative use cases that are currently not commercially viable with existing technologies. It will be possible. For example, the retail industry can use 5G to include AR / VR experiences for customers and large-scale IoT for asset tracking and management.

Energy efficiency considerations

Energy efficiency is a journey, not a destination.

As data is exponentially committed to the cloud, the demand for power efficiency across devices and servers in the data center is expected to increase. Data centers at large companies are already beginning to recognize the need to reduce their footprint by looking for innovative solutions that improve performance while consuming less power for two main reasons.

From a processor perspective, energy-efficient processors can help reduce energy and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over a wide range of workloads and may require fewer servers.

Active efforts in this area have significant long-term benefits. In addition to environmental benefits, when effectively incorporated, organizations can reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and significantly improve their bottom line.

Protection is the key

Data centers hold large amounts of sensitive, personal, proprietary data and information. Instability in infrastructure security can make a company vulnerable to malicious cyber activity. Not only does this affect a company’s productivity level in the short term, but it can also have a significant impact in the long term as it can cause customers to lose confidence in their business.

For these reasons, data center protection is absolutely important and should be treated with sufficient importance. When it comes to data center security, prevention is really better than cure.

Unfortunately, most companies are at the expense of legacy systems. Easily defined as an IT infrastructure / system based on outdated technology. This is one of the most important challenges facing IT leaders in today’s digital age. As further supported by IDC, legacy systems and older operating models are difficult to maintain, hampering IT organizations’ ability to effectively support digital transformation. They can hinder transformation by achieving the goals of digital transformation, especially among companies that were not born in the digital age.

Enterprises need to understand that data center or cloud-hosted application and data protection depends on server, storage, and network infrastructure. We have repeatedly emphasized the importance of protection, but there are different levels of protection needs, which depend on the activity of the business. It is important for leaders to comprehensively assess business activity, the amount of data stored, processed, and analyzed within a specific time period in order to invest in the right infrastructure.

Conclusion

Innovations, pioneering energy-efficient solutions, and security upgrades are clearly the ways CIOs can make their businesses successful, but they all require significant investment. However, in reality, large companies often have more money to timely pivot their business models and activities than small and medium-sized companies with tight cash flows.

Companies are allocating a fair amount of money to “keep the lights on” because they are manipulating today’s highly volatile and unpredictable business environment, leaving few resources for innovation. This is understandable and sometimes deemed necessary, but CIOs and IT leaders need to continue to research and understand technology trends so that they can incorporate relevant ones where possible. I have.

Alexey Navolokin is AMD’s APJ Commercial Sales Director. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Jakarta Globe.

