Google Photos “Locked Folders” feature for Pixel smartphones on iOS





Google Photos users on iPhone and iPad will soon be able to lock their most sensitive images to a special passcode-protected folder, thanks to new features in the iOS app (via The Verge). increase.

The privacy-oriented lock folder feature, which is currently exclusive to Pixel smartphones, allows users to save photos and videos in the app in another space that requires a passcode or fingerprint to access.

The media stored in the folder remains hidden. This means that if users scroll through Google Photos or other apps on their device, they won’t see sensitive photos. Google says the feature will be available on iOS “early next year.”

It’s important to note that cloud backups of items placed in locked folders are automatically deleted from Google’s servers, at least because they’re currently working on Pixel Phones.

Google advertises photo and video backup services as “a safe home for life’s memories,” thanks to “world-class security” and the encryption used “to protect the photos you back up or share.” increase.

Despite these safeguards, Google last year about 100,000 to notify strangers that some of the private videos backed up on the server were mistakenly sent due to “technical issues.” I was forced to contact another user.

Apple has not yet provided the equivalent functionality of the native Photos app for iOS. It includes an option to hide certain photos from the main library in the “Hidden” folder, which you can literally hide in the Photos app, but you can still view the album using the image picker in a third-party app. , So it’s not completely invisible to the prying eyes.

