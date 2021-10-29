Executives say the momentum surrounding Medicare Advantage creates a hotbed of innovation





The Medicare Advantage market is hotter than ever and offers significant opportunities for insurers to innovate as more people join the program.

Christine Leo, Senior Vice President of Products at Cigna, said it is important to listen carefully to them and find new ways to address the challenges they face, as this population varies widely in terms of needs and wants. Said.

“Our Medicare population has so many different needs that we are really looking at what those needs are,” she said.

Leo spoke on the panel at this week’s Virtual Summit hosted by Fierce Health Payer. It was attended by Elena McFann, President of Medicare in Anthem, and Sherry Stanislaw, General Manager and Officer of the SCAN Group and Health Plan.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Cigna product team to change their mindset on a variety of topics, including telemedicine and food insecurity.

“It was an opportunity to see things from a completely different perspective, especially for us in the product space,” she said.

Stanislow reflected his feelings, saying that focusing on telemedicine, for example, would open the door to a list of new challenges. For example, older people may not have the technology to perform virtual visits or may need help learning how to use it.

That’s why SCAN addressed this hurdle by launching HEALTHtech, which helpline members can use when they need technical assistance, Stanislow said. Members can call HEALTHtech to find out if they have any technical questions.

According to Stanislow, the company will expand its program to offer HEALTHtech Plus and go home to provide more hands-on support to those who need it.

“Our seniors were forced to advance their skills in a way. What we learned right away is not the skills that everyone can do,” she says. I did.

McFan also said that the impact of COVID-19 has influenced the way insurers continue to evolve their essential extra programs.

The pandemic has given Anthem a surge in food insecurity and mental health needs, ensuring that food needs and loneliness options are incorporated into the program. According to her, the goal is to ensure that programs like Essential Extras remain “meaningful” for what members need most.

“It really tells us how we are all very aware of how individual needs differ,” she said.

