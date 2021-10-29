Oculus CTO expresses skepticism about Facebook’s ambitious Metaverse business





Mark Zuckerberg will speak at the Facebook Connect event on Thursday.

Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to rebrand Facebook to Meta covered many of Big Tech’s headlines, but reports refer to Oculus CTO John Carmack’s off-the-cuff comments at the Connect Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality conference on Thursday. Was few.

A candid comment from Carmack, who served as Oculus CTO for about six years before resigning from the position of consulting CTO, seemed to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the internal mechanics of the social networking giant. Carmack spoke over two hours in a candid and wide-ranging chat covering topics, from Oculus Quest headsets to skeptical views on Facebook’s Metaverse efforts. Famous video game designer Carmac is well known for his pioneering Doom series graphics wizards that inspired popular first-person shooters such as Call of Duty and Fortnite.

Some of the main things Carmac talked about in his signature off-the-cuff style are that Facebook PR executives could work overtime for the next few days.

Screenshots by Facebook / Sareena Dayaram I have doubts about Facebook’s Metaverse plan

Interestingly, Carmack clearly deviates from Facebook’s official position on Metaverse’s development efforts, saying it “actively opposes all Metaverse efforts” that Facebook tried to spin up internally. bottom. Carmac went on to explain that he was deeply interested in the Metaverse and its potential, but undertaking the construction of the Metaverse is not really the best way to complete the Metaverse. Instead, his biggest advice is to focus on leveraging the product, not the technology architecture or initiatives.

“My worries could be that we’ve spent years, and perhaps thousands, of people who haven’t contributed much to the way people use their devices and hardware today. That’s what it is, “Carmac explained.

Introducing a new headset: Will Oculus 2 continue to be at the heart of Facebook’s VR and AR ambitions?

Facebook broke up with the brand name Oculus, but as the company goes further into AR and VR, the company seems to be making a full-scale move in the headset division. Carmack revealed that the company has “multiple headsets” in its pipeline. This would be a metaverse-oriented style, but didn’t try to hide his disapproval of Facebook’s approach. Every time I hear it, I come back. Carmac is worried that the new headset will be a need for a Metaverse experience and a non-central and expensive endeavor. Instead, he believes all of this “works well” with Facebook’s reputed Oculus Quest 2. This is the original Oculus, whose predecessor is Scott Stein, CNET Editor-in-Chief.

