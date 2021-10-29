Facebook has a new name but has the same old issue





Facebook employees have announced a new logo and the name “Meta” on the sign in front of Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Facebook’s iconic thumbs-up sign in Menlo Park, California, bears a blue infinitely shaped symbol and the new name “Meta.”

The corporate rebranding, unveiled at Facebook’s Connect conference on Thursday, is part of Facebook’s head-to-head sprint to Metaverse, a virtual environment where people can work, play, learn and interact with each other. CEO Mark Zuckerberg calls the Metaverse the “successor to the mobile Internet.”

But when it comes to the Metaverse, Facebook may be repeating the practice that made it a problem in the first place. The company’s previous motto, “Act quickly and break things,” encouraged a culture of rewarding new ideas without careful consideration of risk. Metaverse creates a whole new environment for Facebook’s legacy issues to take root.

Facebook’s fast-charging stance contributes to building up an endless list of scandals about data privacy, hate speech, and misinformation. It has been accused of destroying democracy and doing body shaming. The company’s recent controversy, including the leakage of documents collected by former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, has proven to be particularly damaging. Haugen claims that the company has misleaded the general public and investors about its role in perpetuating hate speech, false information and other harmful content.

Facebook has denied criticism, pointing out that more than 40,000 people are working on security and security. Approximately 3.58 billion people use Facebook and its services each month.

Analysts say clever branding doesn’t help Facebook keep away from many of its problems.

“The name change doesn’t suddenly eliminate the systematic problems that plague the company,” Forester’s vice president and research director Mike Plou said in a statement. “If the meta does not address the problem beyond defensive and superficial altitudes, those same problems will occupy the metaverse.”

Forrester, who surveyed 745 people in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, said 75% of those surveyed did not agree that the new company name would increase their credibility with Facebook.

According to the company, rebranding is a refocusing of corporate priorities. Facebook was founded in 2004 in a dormitory room at Harvard University and has expanded beyond its roots as a social network. Technology giants now have virtual reality headsets, smart glasses, and video chat devices. He is also raising funds with the Novi cryptocurrency wallet.

In Connect’s keynote, Zuckerberg said he was fully aware of the risks associated with entering new territories. Facebook has no good track record in protecting the privacy and security of its users, and these issues will not go away in the Metaverse.

“Every chapter brings new voices and new ideas, but it also brings new challenges, risks and confusion for established interests,” he said. “We need to work together from the beginning to achieve the best possible version of this future.”

Future utopia or dystopia?

Facebook believes that in the future you will be able to meet your friends in the “Metaverse”.

Facebook

Zuckerberg’s presentation portrayed the hopeful vision of the Metaverse, filled with a digital space for people to get together. Friends can use the virtual sword to build fences, attend concerts from home, or work together in the virtual office.

But Facebook also needs to address the same issues that social media addresses, such as data privacy, security, child exploitation, and content moderation. Incorrect information is a common problem on Facebook’s social network of the same name. The lies that spread on the platform are blamed on the January 6 riots and the hesitation of COVID vaccination.

It wasn’t lost to lawmakers studying how to regulate the company and its Big Tech buddies.

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, a Democrat in New York, said, “We are moving to global surveillance and propaganda to strengthen authoritarian regimes and destroy civil society for profit. It ’s cancer. ”

Metas like us are cancers of democracy that move to a machine of global surveillance and publicity to boost authoritarian regimes and destroy civil society for the benefit! https://t.co/jzOcCFaWkJ

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (@AOC) October 28, 2021

Virtual worlds have existed long before Facebook’s acquisition of headset maker Oculus in 2014 increased its investment in VR and realized augmented reality. Virtual worlds already have harassment issues. In 2007, Belgian police were investigating whether Avatar raped another character in Second Life, a virtual world developed by Linden Lab, according to the Washington Post.

Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, the company’s new chief technology officer in 2022, said in a pre-meeting video chat that muting other users would give VR more control over their surroundings if they were harassed. Said to be. Facebook is also exploring ideas such as allowing users to share the last 10-15 seconds of interaction with others in VR with the authorities. However, the company needs to weigh the trade-off between privacy and user safety. This is a dilemma we faced earlier in end-to-end encrypted chat in messaging apps.

Another problem that can pop up is using avatars to impersonate others. One solution is to associate your avatar with an authenticated account or otherwise verify your identity.

However, the new name does not help Facebook avoid the old problem. Congressmen, celebrities and critics made a swing at the company after the big announcement.

“Renaming doesn’t change the reality. Facebook is destroying our democracy and is one of the world’s leading merchants of disinformation and hatred,” said Real Facebook Oversight Board, a group of well-known critics. Stated. “Their meaningless renaming should not interfere with the research, regulation, and actual independent surveillance needed to hold Facebook accountable.”

