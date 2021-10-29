Riot of the new VALORANT agent at the Chamber of Commerce: “I started by thinking about different ways to approach the role of sentinel.”





Riot Games today officially announced its new VALORANT agent, Chamber. He is a well-dressed French gentleman, armed weapons designer, and will join the tactical shooter with patch 3.10 in mid-November.

The chamber is a sentry, but unlike the other sentries currently available in VALORANT (sage, killjoy, cypher), he has the equipment to hold himself in battle. The new agent has the ability to be called a head hunter equipped with a heavy pistol, and his alto, called the Tour de France, summons a powerful custom sniper rifle that kills enemies in one shot.

His other abilities, Trademark and Rendezvous, each place a trap that scans the enemy and two teleport anchors. They are not about doing damage, but about getting information and providing sustainability in battle. The thinking process behind the Chamber of Commerce was to create an agent who could protect the area by ensuring killings.

“We started by thinking about different ways to approach the role of Sentinel,” VALORANT character producer John Gosikki said in a press release. “Early, our thinking process embraced the idea of’someone holding a place by bunking down and getting fragments’. When we worked on the Chamber of Commerce, there was an evolution of someone who could hold the site down with an array of weapons. Players should be able to take control between loadouts, pistols / altos, and gadgets, but it’s up to you to use the tools correctly and creatively. “

Chamber is the 18th agent introduced to VALORANT and will join the tactical shooter, at least five months after the addition of KAY / O, an option that has become an unpopular option in the professional world.

Chambers are the type of agents who are generally good at holding bombs and supporting teams with gadgets, but French agents seem to be able to play several games.

“We got a lot of inspiration from the prototype of the’Gentleman’s Assassin’,” Gosikki said. “A deep dive into Chamber’s creation reveals that his gameplay revolves around something very deadly and accurate. That feeling was at the heart of his theme. The idea is that you need to take into account the distance of the shot, the breeze of the wind, the type of ammo powder, and all these details to achieve a perfect hit. “

The chamber and patch 3.10 will be introduced to VALORANT in mid-November, and the Battle Pass for Episode 3 and Act 3 will land on November 2.

Follow us on YouTube for esports news and analysis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dotesports.com/valorant/news/riot-on-new-valorant-agent-chamber-different-ways-approach-sentinel-role The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos