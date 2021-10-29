Why you bought Activision Blizzard Stock





Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares have fallen 24% from their highests in recent months. There are several possible causes for this decline, including the difficulty of comparing growth to 2020 and negative headlines in litigation and investigations related to Blizzard Entertainment’s workplace. culture.

The latter doesn’t discourage me from buying stock because the staff can change, but it’s the game that matters. The stock is so good so far that I decided to buy it prior to the financial results report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Here’s what I like about Activision Blizzard:

Relative value

The sale brought the price-earnings ratio (P / E) to 21 based on the 2021 consensus earnings estimate. This rating is comparable to top video game stocks such as Electronic Artsand Take-Two Interactive. ..

Activision awaits Diablo’s upcoming releases, Immortal, Diablo 4, and Overwatch 2, with a number of long-term growth initiatives. In the near future, sales of the next article in the annual Call of Duty series (Call of Duty: Vanguard), which will be released on November 5, could be strong. The retail industry, especially the supply shortages that plague toys, could lead to sales of digital games. Further boost this holiday season.

Consistent player involvement with Call of Duty

Most importantly, Activision has released Vanguard on a larger installation base than it was before the pandemic. Call of Duty: Mobile was launched in October 2019 and has been downloaded more than 450 million times, and the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone also involves millions of new players.

Activision Blizzard finished the second quarter in all games with 408 million monthly active users in all games, including Blizzard and King titles. Before the launch of CallofDuty: Mobile, there were 316 million monthly active users. The percentage of player engagement during a peak pandemic surged to 428 million monthly active users in the second quarter of 2020, but after the launch of Call in November, the user base was the first in 2021. We were able to reach a post-pandemic high of 435 million in the quarter. Obligatory: Black Ops Cold War.

I like how stable the player base is in the fourth quarter of 2019. Despite the massive reopening in the first half of 2021, it’s clear that the new content keeps players interested, especially within the Activision segment (Call of Duty). ..

Activision has turned Call of Duty into a very attractive franchise over the past few years, increasing in-game spending on Battle Pass and other in-game rewards. In-game bookings were $ 2.6 billion, up 14% year-on-year, accounting for two-thirds of the business until the first half of 2021. Activision recognizes increased spending on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and increased in-game spending and advertising revenue. Candy Crush Mobile franchise for that increase.

Growth potential

Management was talking about increasing monthly active users to 1 billion in the long run, but given how well the company is working within the Activision segment, I’m confident that it can be done. Reproduction of the Call of Duty playbook among other franchises should lead to similar results, especially given the enthusiastic fan base centered around Blizzard titles such as World of Warcraft, Diablo and Overwatch.

If Activision succeeds in doubling its player base, it should increase profits faster than revenues. This means that twice as many players spend money on in-game content, which tends to be more profitable than new game sales. Analysts currently expect the company’s adjusted earnings per share to grow at an annual rate of 13.9% over the next five years. With a P / E of .21, its growth in earnings will support much higher stock prices by 2026.

Activision Blizzard has found a successful content strategy, with monthly active users higher than it was two years ago, but stock prices are down 24% from their highests. These minimums could double your money over the next five years. , So I bought the stock.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment papers (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

